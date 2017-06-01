Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh: 5 things Bangladesh did wrong

Bangladesh started the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a bang as a sprightly 166-run stand between Tamim Iqbal, who smashed his fifth hundred since the 2015 World Cup, and Mushfiqur Rahim helped them to a competitive total. The Tigers put up a score of 306 on board but England were upto the task as Alex Hales and Joe Root combined in a match changing partnership that eventually resulted in a comfortable victory for the hosts.
Earlier, England were least helped by the loss of Chris Woakes to a side strain after he bowled just two overs. Tamim carried on his sensational form of late while Mushfiqur Rahim played the role of second fiddle to perfection. Liam Plunkett, however, tied Bangladesh down with wickets off consecutive balls and eventually the Tigers fell a tad short of what they could have got.
England started poorly, losing Jason Roy early, but Hales and Root combined in a 159-run partnership which was broken by a restless shot from the former, who was on 95. However, Eoin Morgan helped a limping Joe Root as England cruised to the target.
Here we take a glance at how Bangladesh messed up their tournament opener.
#5 Dropping Mehedi Hasan
The young off-spinner, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, had proven to be a valuable asset in the Bangladesh cricket team with consistent performances all through the past few months. He had been an effective weapon against England in the Tests at home and also did well in New Zealand.
Surprisingly, the Bangladesh selectors opted for Mossadek Hossain over Mehedi Hasan and the decision cost them dear. Hasan, capable of tying down batsmen with his immaculate line, length and variations, was sorely missed as Hales and Root and then Morgan and Root took them past the target with ease.
#4 Not capitalising on the Tamim-Rahim stand
Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a record 166-stand for the third wicket, the highest by Bangladesh away from home, that took them to a dominating position going into the death overs. All Bangladesh needed was for one of the batsmen to carry on till the end and finish the innings well.
It didn’t happen as Liam Plunkett dismissed both the settled batsmen off consecutive balls. Bangladesh were 261/4 when the duo were dismissed with five overs to go.
Plunkett, Wood and Ball bowled disciplined lines to restrict them to 305 from there. Only 44 runs came in the last five overs on a belter of a wicket, which eventually proved to be Bangladesh’s undoing.
#3 Not looking for wickets after Hales' dismissal
It is understandable that breaking a superb partnership like the one between Alex Hales and Joe Root isn't easy. Bangladesh tried everything to choke the run flow with Mustafizur Rehman stalling the runs from one end with his immaculate line and wily cutters. Once Hales took on Sabbir Rahman and got out, Bangladesh could have had a grip in the game.
However, they let England off the hook by placing defensive fields to Eoin Morgan early on. An edge flew through a vacant slip cordon and singles were easily available as the England captain settled down before unleashing a vast array of strokes to hammer the last nail in Bangladesh's coffin.
In hindsight, the Bangladesh think-tank would be disappointed about their field placing in the middle overs.
#2 Not taking advantage of Joe Root’s injury
Joe Root had compiled a magnificent partnership with Alex Hales but was limping by the time the opener got out to a reckless shot. Morgan walked in and all Bangladesh had to do was tie down Root at one end. Mortaza, however, appeared content with Hales' wicket and failed to target Joe Root.
He persisted with his spinners who Joe Root milked for easy singles. Mortaza should have attacked Root with yorkers, bouncers and attacking field settings at the time to put pressure on his limping feet.
The easy-peasy bowling by Mossadek Hossain and Shakib-al-Hasan allowed Root to easily rotate while Morgan took command of the chase.
#1 Mustafizur Rehman’s second spell came too late
When Joe Root and Alex Hales were making merry, Bangladesh did little to counter the threatening partnership. Their biggest weapon, the 'Fizz' had bowled just two overs up front and was since out of the attack. He did not return until the 21st over by which time Hales and Root were settled at the crease.
The stand between the duo was already worth 104 when Mustafizur was recalled into the attack. The wily pace bowler immediately troubled both the batsmen with his perfect cutters and slower balls.
Both the batsmen found leading edges several times and looked pretty uncomfortable at the wicket. The pressure eventually led to the fall of Hales. One wonders what could have been if the Fizz was brought on earlier.