Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh: 5 things Bangladesh did wrong

Bangladesh started the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a bang as a sprightly 166-run stand between Tamim Iqbal, who smashed his fifth hundred since the 2015 World Cup, and Mushfiqur Rahim helped them to a competitive total. The Tigers put up a score of 306 on board but England were upto the task as Alex Hales and Joe Root combined in a match changing partnership that eventually resulted in a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Earlier, England were least helped by the loss of Chris Woakes to a side strain after he bowled just two overs. Tamim carried on his sensational form of late while Mushfiqur Rahim played the role of second fiddle to perfection. Liam Plunkett, however, tied Bangladesh down with wickets off consecutive balls and eventually the Tigers fell a tad short of what they could have got.

England started poorly, losing Jason Roy early, but Hales and Root combined in a 159-run partnership which was broken by a restless shot from the former, who was on 95. However, Eoin Morgan helped a limping Joe Root as England cruised to the target.

Here we take a glance at how Bangladesh messed up their tournament opener.

#5 Dropping Mehedi Hasan

The young off-spinner, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, had proven to be a valuable asset in the Bangladesh cricket team with consistent performances all through the past few months. He had been an effective weapon against England in the Tests at home and also did well in New Zealand.

Surprisingly, the Bangladesh selectors opted for Mossadek Hossain over Mehedi Hasan and the decision cost them dear. Hasan, capable of tying down batsmen with his immaculate line, length and variations, was sorely missed as Hales and Root and then Morgan and Root took them past the target with ease.

#4 Not capitalising on the Tamim-Rahim stand

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a record 166-stand for the third wicket, the highest by Bangladesh away from home, that took them to a dominating position going into the death overs. All Bangladesh needed was for one of the batsmen to carry on till the end and finish the innings well.

It didn’t happen as Liam Plunkett dismissed both the settled batsmen off consecutive balls. Bangladesh were 261/4 when the duo were dismissed with five overs to go.

