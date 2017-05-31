Champions Trophy 2017: England probable playing XI

Perennial underperformers in major events, England have still not managed to lay their hands on a single 50-over ICC title, be it the World Cup or its mini-version. 2017 presents them the best chance to bury their track record, especially with an able captain in Eoin Morgan, and a troupe of players who have accustomed their game to excel in coloured clothing.
Also read: Waqar Younis names England as ICC Champions Trophy favourites
Here’s England’s predicted XI for their Champions Trophy
Top order
Alex Hales
He had a fruitful last year, but started off on the wrong note at the start of 2017, getting injured on his hand while fielding in the series against India. He was unsold in the auctions this year, but will look to come back in style when he takes guard against Bangladesh in the opener.
The tall right-hander, who scored a mammoth 171 against Pakistan last year, scored a fluent half century in the first ODI against South Africa, but the form tapered off in the last two ODIs. Hopefully he can come good when it matters.
Jason Roy
Gujarat Lions could not use him properly, leaving a disgruntled Roy to leave the IPL and fly back to England. The move might prove to be a blessing in disguise for the 26-year old who has been backed wholeheartedly by their captain, Eoin Morgan, to fire away at the top.
His association with Alex Hales at the top started the England team’s white ball domination from the 2015 World Cup onwards, and Morgan’s faith will surely egg Roy to perform well.
Middle-order
Joe Root
The cornerstone of England’s batting irrespective of the format, Root has emerged as one of the most versatile batsmen in the current generation, changing his game to suit the format with ease.
He got off to a couple of good starts against South Africa recently, but could not carry on after the 30s. He has been bowling regularly in the recent past, which can be an additional plus to the English bowling.
Eoin Morgan
A respected captain who knows his troops inside out, Morgan has been the silent man behind England’s rise in limited overs cricket. An experienced campaigner who has played T20s round the world with the best of players, Morgan’s astute captaincy can be a big plus for the England team’s pursuit of their first major 50-over title.
As a player, his own form has been positive, riding on the 107 he scored against South Africa in the first ODI of the ongoing series.
Jos Buttler
The hard-hitting batsman, who will also reprise the wicket-keeping duties, especially with Jonny Bairstow out of reckoning and Jason Roy getting the heads up. A blazing strokeplayer who has helped England get some new-found swagger, Buttler's hard hitting has seen him become a vital piece in their batting line-up.
He scored an unbeaten 65 in the second ODI against South Africa, and would be looking to put his IPL 2017 form behind him, one that saw him score just one fifty in 10 games.
Lower middle order
Ben Stokes
The million dollar man has shown why he was worth every penny for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL. He can bat, he has a knack of picking up wickets, and is a livewire in the field, traits that make him an inseparable part of the English line-up.
The 25-year old has struck the ball at a strike-rate of 100 in over 50 ODIs, and presents an additional pace option on the conducive conditions.
Moeen Ali
He started off as a frontline batsman, but has slowly emerged as one of the most reliable spinners in the country, second only to Adil Rashid. Ali has batted both at the top of the order and lower down in it, and has been equally effective.
The turning point in his career came against India in 2014, when his off-spin turned out to be more than just part-time, but the England team wouldn’t mind what capacity he plays in until he is contributing.
Chris Woakes
Experts have noted that his bowling is more effective to the red cherry, but Woakes has slowly upped his game to be counted as one of the best all-rounders in the country. He enjoyed a sensational summer in 2016, picking bucketload of wickets against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but did not enjoy the same patch in India, where he struggled on the slow pitches, and during the IPL.
He is expected to come good on home pitches with overcast conditions.
Bowlers
Adil Rashid
The primary spinner in the England line-up, Rashid has come good for England like few could in the past, especially in the leg-spinning genre. The 29-year-old first starred for Yorkshire, and has started to come good for the national team as well.
He is also an able bat with a first class average of over 30, but the current top-heavy line-up has forced the wily leggy to bat lower down the order.
Liam Plunkett
A second wind, one with started with his move from Durham to Yorkshire, has helped Plunkett force his way back into the England team. He was awry to begin with, spilling the ball around, but has gathered much more control in his newer self.
In their last game against South Africa, he picked up a three-for, which augurs well for his form in the lead-up to the tournament.
Mark Wood
Pace is Mark Wood’s forte, and Durham (Paul Collingwood in particular) has helped shape it into a valuable force. Injuries have been cause of concern for him, sometimes a hindrance to his rise up the ranks, but Wood has soldiered along.
He played in the second ODI against South Africa in the recent series, and went wicketless, but can be trusted to come good with his pace against the Bangladesh side in the opener.