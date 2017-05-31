Champions Trophy 2017: Best XI of the tournament

Dubbed as the ‘Mini-World Cup’, and undergoing an identity crisis with the excessive volume of cricket taking place, the Champions Trophy could give 50-over cricket a new lease of life with its 2017 edition. A biennial affair to start with, it has now extended to once in four years but is still one of the events to look forward to, with a plethora of superstars starring in the event.
Here’s a best XI of players who will be pivotal to their side’s fortunes going into the tournament:
Openers:
Quinton de Kock
Having missed out on an IPL stint with a finger injury, Quinton de Kock was back in action in some style, scoring a sublime 98 against England in his team’s second ODI. Last year was a watershed season for de Kock, scoring 857 runs in 16 games at an average of 57 (three centuries and three fifties).
In the World Cup 2015, he wasn’t in the best of form, scoring just 145 in eight games with an average of 20.71. Hopefully, he can correct that record in the mini-version of the 50-over tournament.
David Warner
Warner had a brilliant IPL this time, ending as the Orange Cap holder, but could not take his team through to the finals this time around. With the Australian team, Warner will look to translate his T20 form in ODIs. He has played just one Champions Trophy game in 2013, having played against England before he was suspended for entering into an altercation with Joe Root.
Last year, he amassed 1388 runs at an average of over 63, an astonishing seven centuries to his credit. This year, in five games, he averages 73.4, having already scored two tons.
Middle-order
Virat Kohli
Team India’s superstar, Kohli has been in prime form in all three formats over the last couple of years, especially after taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. Now at the helm in all three formats, Kohli will look for his first major ICC silverware as skipper.
Having completely recuperated from his shoulder injury, the 28-year old will also look to put behind the ignominy of RCB’s horrid performance in the IPL.
In ICC Champions Trophy (2009 and 2013), Kohli averages in the early 70s from eight games, having scored two fifties, one of which against West Indies in 2009 was instrumental in him getting a cemented spot as a youngster in India’s limited overs team.
Steve Smith
His incredible transformation into one of the best batsmen in world cricket is well documented, but Steve Smith will look to carry the great form with an ICC silverware under his belt. With the bat, he sometimes looks unvanquishable, managing to dodge the best of bowlers with his unorthodox technique.
In 2016, Smith scored over 1100 runs at an average of 50.17, scoring three hundreds and seven fifties.
AB de Villiers
He might have lost his touch because of injuries in the year that passed, but AB de Villiers has vowed to take his side through to their forever eluding ICC trophy. De Villiers has been part of multiple World Cup and Champions Trophy squads, but has not been able to win a single major ICC title for his team, despite having played international cricket for over thirteen years now.
In 10 Champions Trophy games, de Villiers averages 42, with three fifties under his name.
All-rounders:
Ben Stokes
The destructive all-rounder showed why he was worth every penny that the Rising Pune Supergiant spent on him, hitting monstrous sixes and taking catches for fun, apart from picking the crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.
For England, Stokes hasn’t still been able to display his full potential and will look to carry the IPL form into the Champions Trophy.
Shakib Al Hasan
The Bangladeshi talisman, the best all-rounder in the world currently, has been carrying the load of his country along with Mushfiqur Rahim for the past one decade. A left arm spinner with the ability to break partnerships, Shakib is also a competent lower order batsman who can change gears as and when the situation demands.
Bowlers:
Mitchell Starc
The left-arm pacer, when at his destructive best, can be unplayable on wickets, especially on pacy wickets conducive of swing. With a dangerous arsenal, complete with a searing yorker than can take your toes off, Starc’s only challenge is coming back after an injury layoff and warming up in time for the main competition.
The 27-year old last played an ODI in February, and will be itching to have a go with the ball, despite the rustiness.
Kagiso Rabada
Recently christened as the world’s leading bowler in ODIs, young Rabada has been leaping his way towards fame with giant strides, ever since his debut in late 2014. The absence of Dale Steyn has had little effect on Rabada, who has shown tremendous spirit to lead the bowling attack, despite still being under 22.
Jasprit Bumrah
Team India’s find of the year in 2016, Bumrah has evolved from a fidgety pacer trying to find his feet in international cricket to someone who is completely assured of his trade, despite his low experience. He can be banked upon in the final overs to bowl his full pitched deliveries, as well as alter the pace with ease.
In 11 ODIs, Bumrah has already picked up 22 wickets, and is a sure selection in the Indian XI.
Imran Tahir
Initially overlooked in the IPL auctions, Tahir squeezed in as a replacement for Pune, and turned out to be a crucial cog in their bowling department. A leg spinner with a big heart, Tahir has a plethora of variations up his sleeve to bamboozle even in conditions that might not be as conducive to spin bowling.
As has been the case for the past few seasons, Tahir will spearhead the South African spin attack, and is currently the highest-ranked spinner in the ODI rankings.