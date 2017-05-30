Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why South Africa can win the trophy

The eighth edition of the Champions Trophy is set to entertain cricket fans across the globe. For the second time in a row, England will be hosting the mega event and the conditions are expected to favour the batsmen, with lots of runs likely to be scored in the next few weeks.
While all 8-teams participating in the event have their own prowess to showcase, there are a few which enjoy an upper hand. One of those is South Africa. The Proteas are always instilled as one of the tournament favourites and look confident during the early stages of any ICC event, only to stumble in pressure knock-out matches.
But if the ‘chokers’ harbour any hope of silencing their critics, then this is the time to do it. This may be Ab de Villiers last attempt to win his country an ICC trophy, and he will be very desperate to do so.
South Africa have recently completed a three-match series against England, having lost the first two matches before storming back to win the final match by seven wickets.
Ab de Villiers’ trophy hunger along with their recent records, make South Africa a force to reckon with this Champions Trophy 2017. The Proteas have tasted success once in this tournament when they won the first edition way back in 1998.
It has been 19 years since then are they are yet to win another ICC trophy. Here are 5 reasons why they can finally untag themselves as ‘chokers’ and end their silverware drought.
#1 Their recent ODI form has been outstanding
Speaking of South Africa’s recent record in limited overs cricket the past year, it has been nothing short of incredible. After whitewashing Australia in a 5-match ODI series in their own backyard, they whitewashed Sri Lanka too, at home. De Villiers then led South Africa to a 3-2 win against New Zealand away from home earlier in the year.
South Africa have won four straight series since September 2015. They have won 15 of their last 20 matches coming into the tournament, which means a real sense of optimism surrounds the Proteas.
#2 Hashim Amla’s form
Hashim Amla seems to have made the most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - where he scored two centuries - and the just-concluded South Africa cricket vs England ODI series, in which he scored 73, 24 and 55 in the three matches, to get himself into peak form for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Despite the fact that the bespectacled opener averages in the fifties and has 24 centuries in ODIs, his numbers still go unnoticed, mostly due to the ease at which he scores.
But his recent exploits in the IPL, where he not only smashed two centuries but also kept his strike rate over 145, scoring 420 runs in 10 innings for Kings XI Punjab, busted notions regarding his limited-over abilities. His transformation to an ODI force can be a huge boost for South Africa in the tournament.
#3 A strong middle order
The middle order of South Africa’s batting line-up boasts of names like Faf du Plessis, AB De Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris. The list itself sounds pretty dangerous for any opponent.
Ab De Villiers will be the driving force of the unit. David Miller has shown what he is capable of at the back end of an innings (he scored an unbeaten fifty at Southampton in the 2nd ODI).
Duminy can smartly construct an ODI innings in the middle overs and du Plessis is always consistent at No. 3. Chris Morris will go into the tournament with confidence after a decent outing in the IPL.
The middle order has a mix of youth and experience and probably has to be the best amongst the 8 teams going into the tournament.
#4 Quality allrounders and pacers
Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo – South Africa have some big-hitting all-rounders, who can add late runs on pitches that are expected to produce big totals.
Morris bowls with express pace and has superb control over swing and length and is very effective during the death overs. While batting, he can hit huge sixes with ease and can also play the role of a finisher to perfection.
Also, Wayne Parnell had opened the innings in the warm-up match against Sussex before the ODI series and scored a half century. Parnell too can contribute with the bat lower down the order. In Kagiso Rabada (no.1 ranked ODI bowler), Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, and Wayne Parnell, South Africa possess great fast bowling resources.
But if South Africa choose to play 3 allrounders, they may have to bench Morne Morkel. It remains to be seen which option they go in for.
#5 The presence of Imran Tahir
The dry surfaces in England during the month of June call for an inclusion of a spinner and if the spinner is of Imran Tahir’s quality, the batsman can feel the pressure. His wrist spin can be very handy amidst pace attack of South Africa.
The leg-spinner is currently the No.2 ranked ODI bowler in the ICC rankings and can rip through the batting line-up on his day. The 38-year old will be playing the tournament just after an exceptional season with the ball in the IPL where he picked wickets in almost every game he played.