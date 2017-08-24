Champions Real up against Dortmund and Spurs in group stage

(Reuters) - Holders Real Madrid will start their attempt to win a record third straight Champions League title in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Apoel Nicosia after Thursday's draw.

Manchester United will face their opponents from their 1968 European Cup final triumph, Benfica, and were given a relatively kind draw with Switzerland's FC Basel and CSKA Moscow also in Group A.

The world's most expensive player, Brazilian Neymar, will be up against Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and Celtic in Group B as his club Paris Saint German look for their first Champions League title.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will face last year's beaten finalists Juventus in Group D, as well as Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting Lisbon.

