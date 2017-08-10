Chameera, Gamage included in Lanka squad for Pallekele Test

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 10 (ANI): Fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage have been included in the 14-man Sri Lanka squad for the third and final Test against India to be played at the Pallekele International Stadium from Saturday.

Meanwhile, batsman Danushka Gunathilaka who played in opening Test at Galle, has been omitted for the final Test.

Leg-spinner Rangana Herath had earlier been ruled out with a mild back injury.

The hosts, who currently trail the three-match series 0-2 having lost the first two Tests, will try to save some pride against the Virat Kohli-led side in the final match.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal - Captain ,Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan. (ANI)