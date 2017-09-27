Celtic overcome away anxiety to beat Anderlecht 3-0

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Scottish Champions Celtic enjoyed a rare away victory in their 3-0 win over an uninspiring Anderlecht in their Champions League clash in Brussels on Wednesday, staking their claim on the third spot in Group B.

Ahead of the match, Celtic, Scottish champions for the past six seasons, had only won once in 30 away matches in the Champions League.

Having been thumped 5-0 at home by Paris Saint Germain in their opening match, Celtic are third behind Bayern Munich on goal difference after the German side's 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain.

After 37 minutes in which neither team managed a single shot on goal, Celtic flawlessly executed a counter from their own half to gain the lead, with Leigh Griffiths converting calmly.

Five minutes into the second half, Celtic scored again when a cross by Patrick Roberts came off Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji into the net, before Scott Sinclair made it 3-0 with a thumping shot in the final seconds.

Anderlecht, who sacked manager Rene Weiler this month after a disappointing run in the Belgian league, are last in the group, having also lost their opening match against Bayern.

