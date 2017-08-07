Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won both CPL and IPL

​

Dwayne Bravo More

Being a part of a winning team is always a dream for any cricketer when they start playing the game. Individual performance is of prime importance for a cricketer. However, if the performances don’t help a team cross the finishing line, then there’s no joy attached to them for a player.

There has been players who, despite dishing out awe-inspiring performances, end up on the losing side. Nevertheless, there has also been cricketers who have won their franchises several tournaments with all-round performances.

The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is on its way with already a couple of cliffhangers taking place in the first couple of days. In our article, we take a look at five cricketers who have won their teams both the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.

#5 Dwayne Bravo- Trinidad & Tobago 2015, Chennai Super Kings 2011

Dwayne Bravo has been a major contributor with both bat and ball for whichever T20 team he has represented. While he has scored useful runs, he also has churned out crucial scalps at crunch moments of a game.

He was a member of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. He went on to play only 6 games in the tournament, but picked up as many wickets at a respectable economy of 7.85.

The all-rounder played a crucial role in Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel’s victory in the 2015 edition of the CPL. In 13 games, he racked up a staggering 28 wickets and went on to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He was equally effective with the bat, scoring 291 runs at an average of 32.33.

​

#4 Dwayne Smith- Barbados 2014, Mumbai, 2013

Dwayne Smith in action More

Dwayne Smith is predominantly a top-order batsman who likes to get on with things with his aggressive brand of cricket. Apart from his fearless display of batting, he is also a clever medium-pacer who can get under the skin of a batsman.

Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL campaign in 2013 on the back of some batting spectacles by Dwayne Smith. With 4 half-centuries in 13 games, he notched up 418 runs at an average of 32.15. His best score of 68 came against the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1.

Barbados Tridents clinched their maiden CPL title in 2014 and Dwayne Smith was absolutely dazzled for them with the bat. Aided by scores of 110* and 104* against the St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors, he smashed 353 runs in 10 games at a healthy average of 44.12.

Read More