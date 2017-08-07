Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won both CPL and IPL

Being a part of a winning team is always a dream for any cricketer when they start playing the game. Individual performance is of prime importance for a cricketer. However, if the performances don’t help a team cross the finishing line, then there’s no joy attached to them for a player.
There has been players who, despite dishing out awe-inspiring performances, end up on the losing side. Nevertheless, there has also been cricketers who have won their franchises several tournaments with all-round performances.
The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is on its way with already a couple of cliffhangers taking place in the first couple of days. In our article, we take a look at five cricketers who have won their teams both the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.
#5 Dwayne Bravo- Trinidad & Tobago 2015, Chennai Super Kings 2011
Dwayne Bravo has been a major contributor with both bat and ball for whichever T20 team he has represented. While he has scored useful runs, he also has churned out crucial scalps at crunch moments of a game.
He was a member of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. He went on to play only 6 games in the tournament, but picked up as many wickets at a respectable economy of 7.85.
The all-rounder played a crucial role in Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel’s victory in the 2015 edition of the CPL. In 13 games, he racked up a staggering 28 wickets and went on to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He was equally effective with the bat, scoring 291 runs at an average of 32.33.
#4 Dwayne Smith- Barbados 2014, Mumbai, 2013
Dwayne Smith is predominantly a top-order batsman who likes to get on with things with his aggressive brand of cricket. Apart from his fearless display of batting, he is also a clever medium-pacer who can get under the skin of a batsman.
Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL campaign in 2013 on the back of some batting spectacles by Dwayne Smith. With 4 half-centuries in 13 games, he notched up 418 runs at an average of 32.15. His best score of 68 came against the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1.
Barbados Tridents clinched their maiden CPL title in 2014 and Dwayne Smith was absolutely dazzled for them with the bat. Aided by scores of 110* and 104* against the St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors, he smashed 353 runs in 10 games at a healthy average of 44.12.
#3 Shakib-Al-Hasan- Jamaica 2016, Kolkata 2012, 2014
Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan has been featuring on the list of top all-rounders in all formats of the game and rightly so, taking into account his stupendous showing in all departments. He is arguably the best cricketer Bangladesh has ever produced.
In 2012 and 2014, he was a part of the winning side when Kolkata Knight Riders bagged their IPL titles. In the 2012 IPL, he garnered 12 wickets in 8 games with a decent economy rate of 6.50. In 2014, he scored 227 runs with 60 against Royal Challengers Bangalore being his top score. He also picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.
He was also a part of the Jamaica Tallawahs team that lifted the cup in 2016. While he could only muster 160 runs in 13 games, he also snapped up 12 wickets in Jamaica’s victorious campaign.
#2 Jacques Kallis - Trinidad & Tobago 2015, Kolkata Knight Riders, 2012, 2014
Jacques Kallis has been an inspiration for many budding cricketers, which is understandable, factoring in his jaw-dropping performances across all formats of the game. While he was always on the money with the ball, he also had the potential of wearing down the best bowling attacks.
He was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squads that won the 2012 and 2014 edition of the IPL. Though he couldn’t perform to expectations in 2014, he was an indispensable element of their victory in 2012 with 409 runs and 15 wickets.
He also guided the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel team to their CPL 2015 triumph. In 13 games, he turned out to be their highest scorer with 304 runs and also added 9 wickets in his kitty. With an economy rate of 6.45, he was T&T’s most frugal bowler in the event.
#1 Kieron Pollard- Barbados 2014, Mumbai, 2017, 2015, 2013
Kieron Pollard came on the scene with his blistering knock of 54 runs in 18 balls against the New South Wales Blues in the Champions League 2009. He backs his big-hitting abilities and doesn’t mind taking the aerial route more often.
Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL title in 2013 and Pollard contributed for them with 420 runs and 10 wickets in 18 games. In 2015, he again helped Mumbai win the T20 league with 419 runs in 16 games. In 2017, Pollard’s prowess with the bat yet again played a vital role in Mumbai Indians’ 3rd IPL triumph.
He was also the skipper of the triumphant Barbados Tridents side that won the CPL in 2014. Though he contributed individually with 200 runs and 6 wickets, he also led the team well enough to lift the cup with a victory against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Final.