Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who disappointed in Week Two

Babar Azam after being dismissed by Sunil Narine

The second week of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League has just come to a close, with a few more jaw-dropping encounters enthralling audiences from across the globe. Teams have fought tooth and nail to get the better of each and have left no stone unturned in their efforts.

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently leading the table and have performed exceptionally well. There have also been players from the other teams who have played their part. However, some of them couldn’t quite live up to the expectations their teams had from them.

As we move along, we take a look at five cricketers who disappointed in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League.

#5 Babar Azam - Guyana Amazon Warriors

Ever since Babar Azam has made his international debut, he has shown a tremendous level of consistency with the willow. Nevertheless, he couldn’t quite replicate the same form in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League.

In 3 games, the Pakistani batsman scored a meagre 37 runs at strike-rate of below 100. Against the Trinbago Knight Riders, he was trapped plumb in front by Sunil Narine for 2 runs. He couldn’t get himself going either against the St Lucia Stars as he perished cheaply to Shane Shillingford.

He looked promising against the Jamaica Tallawahs with a score of 23, but couldn’t capitalise on the good start as Kesrick Williams got rid of him after Azam tried to accelerate the scoring rate.

#4 Chris Gayle- St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle has been disappointing for the Patriots

Over the years, Christopher Henry Gayle has developed himself into the most powerful hitters of the cricket ball in limited overs cricket. Nevertheless, his campaign with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League has been a tad jittery.

The skipper of the Patriots team was off-colour, to say the least as he couldn’t quite live up to his reputation and was dismissed for a couple of cheap scores in their two games in the week. Against St Lucia Stars he perished for 12 runs when his stumps were castled by Jerome Taylor.

In their next contest against Trinbago Knight Riders, Gayle tried to play an out-of-character innings and curbed himself from going for extravagant strokes early in his innings. However, Sunil Narine found the outside edge of his bat and he went for 4 runs in 13 balls.

