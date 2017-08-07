Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 T20 veterans who are playing the CPL

When T20 cricket was taking baby steps into the world of cricket, there was a perception among people that it’s only for youngsters and only requires playing rash strokes. However, it has somewhat been changed over the years. Players aged over 30 have displayed that they can adjust to the dynamics of the T20 format.
The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is on its way with six participating teams competing over 34 games, lasting over five weeks. The event has seen several experienced players playing for their respective franchises in the erstwhile editions.
In our article, we take a look at five veterans who are presently playing in the T20 competition in the West Indies.
#5 Brendon McCullum- Trinbago Knight Riders
Brendon McCullum, the swashbuckling and unflinching Kiwi batsman, hung up his boots from international cricket a year and a half ago. However, it hasn’t taken away his passion to play cricket dedicatedly for various T20 franchises across the globe.
The former New Zealand skipper is approaching 36, but he seems to get better with age.
McCullum is currently plying his trade for the Shahrukh Khan owned team- Trinbago Knight Riders- in the fifth season of the Caribbean Premier League.
With 288 games under his belt, he is one of the most experienced cricketers in this format. He had a pretty average season by his standards in the last edition of the CPL, scoring 158 runs in 10 games and will be looking to make amends in the season’s T20 extravaganza in the Caribbean.
#4 Shoaib Malik- Barbados Tridents
Shoaib Malik has been an integral part of the Pakistan team since 1999, when he made his international debut against the West Indies. Malik is not someone who is intimidating to the eye and generally believes in playing copybook cricket.
Over the years, he has made himself into a potent cricketer in the T20 format. He has been an asset in the shortest version of the game with both bat and ball. With close to 6942 runs at an average of 37.32, he has shown a great level of consistency.
Malik is currently representing the Barbados Tridents in the CPL and has been an indispensable part of the side. In the previous season the Sialkot-born cricketer racked up 263 runs, which helped the Tridents top the league table with 6 wins from 10 games.
#3 Dwayne Bravo- Trinbago Knight Riders
Vastly experienced in the T20 version, Dwayne Bravo has groomed himself into one of the most reliable players with the passage of time. He has tasted success across every T20 tournament round the globe, performing efficiently with both ball and bat.
He has been a part of Trinidad and Tobago team since the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Premier League and hasn’t disappointed one bit playing for them.
With 21 wickets, he also turned out to be the highest wicket taker of the tournament in 2016.
Bravo has played a whopping 345 games in T20s and notched up 5276 runs. He also has garnered 369 wickets in the format, and has often been trusted to bowl during the death overs of an innings, which is a testament to his resourceful skillset and composed temperament.
#2 Chris Gayle- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
When Chris Gayle gets going with the bat, there’s no stopping him as he goes on to make a mockery of even a decent bowling attack. He has carved a niche for himself and even at 37 years of age, he is one of the most demanded cricketers in the T20 format.
With over 10,000 runs in 297 games, he has terrorised bowlers across various T20 tournaments. In the Caribbean Premier League, he represented the Jamaica Tallawahs for the first four editions of the Caribbean Premier League.
However, this year, he has decided to change his team and is presently representing the St Kitts and Nevis team. Gayle hasn’t performed as per expectations in the recent times, but that doesn’t take away the reputation he has created for himself with sterling performances.
#1 Kumar Sangakkara- Jamaica Tallawahs
Kumar Sangakkara is someone who refrains from going for extravagant strokes and is more of a grafter. However, even with that quality he has piled on runs in the shortest format of the game and has often dragged teams out of precarious positions.
In a couple of months, the former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman will turn 40, but he hasn’t let age catch up with him. He might not be playing international cricket anymore, but he still looks vibrant and energetic as ever on the field of play.
He was a part of the victorious Jamaica Tallawahs team that won the 2016 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. This year, too, the Tallawahs will hoping for Sangakkara to step to the plate and hold their batting innings together.