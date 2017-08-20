Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who performed well during Week Two

The sixth season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League got off to a blistering start and the tournament has gotten even better in the last week. There hasn’t been any dearth of excitement and credit goes to the players for making the event an absolute exhibition.
Over the course of the second week, there have been several players who churned out exceptional performances for their respective sides.
As we move along, we take you through the stand-out players in the second week of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.
#5 Rashid Khan - Guyana Amazon Warriors
Afghanistan’s very own Rashid Khan has been taking rapid strides into the cricketing world at a tender age of 18 years. In the first week of the Caribbean Premier League, he struggled to add on to the wickets column but turned things around in the event’s second week.
Against the Trinbago Knight Riders, he was the Warriors’ most economical bowler with figures of 4-0-18-0, which included a maiden. In the next game, he got a stranglehold on the St Lucia Stars batsmen with a spell of 4-0-9-2, which completely took the momentum out of the Stars’ innings.
Khan was a touch expensive in the Warriors’ next game against the Jamaica Tallawahs. However, during his spell, he picked up two vital wickets of Lendl Simmons and Jonathan Foo.
#4 Shadab Khan - Trinbago Knight Riders
Shadab Khan, the 18-year-old leg-spinner from Pakistan, has received appreciations from the cricketing fraternity ever since he made his debut in Pakistan colours. He was then rewarded with a spot in the Trinbago Knight Riders team in the Caribbean Premier League.
In the second week of the season, Khan was outstanding will the ball. His figures of 4-0-28-4 rocked the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Against the Barbados Tridents, he choked Kieron Pollard and Co with a spell of 4-0-20-1.
He was a touch expensive against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, but picked up the crucial wicket of Shamarh Brooks when was threatening to take the game away from the Knight Riders at Port of Spain.
#3 Colin Munro - Trinbago Knight Riders
Colin Munro is renowned for playing his strokes and taking the opposition bowling by the scruff of the neck through his aggressive intent. After an impressive first week in the Caribbean Premier League, the Kiwi carried forward his form in the second week.
He failed in the one odd game, but was yet again the Knight Riders’ man with the bat at the top of the order. He started the week with the Man of the Match award against the Guyana Amazon Warriors when he scored 70 runs from 47 balls that helped his team chase down a target of 156 without much fuss.
He struggled in the next game against the Barbados Tridents, but made amends with a quick-fire knock of 36 runs in 30 balls against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
#2 Andre Fletcher - St Lucia Stars
St Lucia Stars’ campaign in the Caribbean Premier League has been an absolute disaster. Nevertheless, there has been one genuine positive for them in the form of West Indies international Andre Fletcher, who has been the stand-out batsman for the Stars.
In the first game of the week, the Stars stumbled to chase down a target of 197 set by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots after Fletcher got them off to a flier with a knock of 48 runs in 33 balls. Against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fletcher didn’t go big, but he set the tone for the innings with a couple of boundaries.
He played a superlative hand against the Jamaica Tallawahs with an innings of 84 runs in 53 balls, which helped the Stars put up a decent total of 173 on the board. However, even after Fletcher's batting spectacle, the Tallawahs traced down the target.
#1 Sunil Narine - Trinbago Knight Riders
Sunil Narine has easily been the pick of the players in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League. Apart from his skills with the ball, the off-spinner has shown tremendous potential with the bat in the recent times.
Against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Narine returned with figures of 4-0-16-2 and also scored 23 runs with a four and a six. The next game against the Barbados Tridents was more of Narine with the bat than with the ball.
He bowled well with figures of 4-0-17-0, but his batting overshadowed it on the day as he piled on his career best score of 79 runs in 45 balls. In the next encounter too, he was right on the money as he conceded only 26 runs for 2 wickets.