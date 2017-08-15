Cardiff, Wolves and Ipswich lead the way in the Championship

LONDON (Reuters) - Cardiff City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town all won on Tuesday to maintain 100 percent starts to the season in England's second-tier Championship.

Cardiff, who are top on goal difference, beat Sheffield United 2-0 for their third straight victory with goals either side of the break by Sean Morrison and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Mendez-Laing, who joined on a free transfer in the close season, has made a superb start to his Cardiff career and took his season's tally to four with an excellent second-half strike.

Wolves were 3-2 winners at Hull City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, as Ruben Neves, the Championship's record signing, grabbed his first goal for the Midlands club to set them on the way to victory.

Portugal international Neves, a 15.8 million pounds ($20.33 million) signing from Porto in July, opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a long-range effort while Diogo Jota and Nouha Dicko were also on target for Wolves.

Ipswich's Jordan Spence scored an 88th minute winner in a 4-3 victory at Millwall, who are without a win in their opening three matches.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the top flight last season, won 2-0 at home to Burton Albion as the club's record signing Britt Assombalonga got his first goals for the club.

Assombalonga, a 15 million pounds signing from Nottingham Forest, scored in each half, while Burton substitute Hope Akpan was sent off late on.

Forest, who won their opening two games, were beaten 2-1 at Barnsley, who grabbed a 50th-minute winner through Ryan Hedges.

Aston Villa, relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and with former England captain John Terry in defence, lost 2-1 at Reading and are without a league win so far this season.

