Captain’s Corner: Mohammad Azharuddin vs Mark Taylor

It is true that Cricket is a team game. But, it is also a game that involves a lot of planning and requires tactically strong minds on the field. Very often, the game of Cricket can land you in pressure situations. And that is when you need a leader with a clam head to soak in the pressure and lead the way by making right decisions. The importance of a quality leader can’t be stressed enough.

Here is a look into the performances by two of the most famous captains. One a flamboyant, aggressive Indian skipper and the other, an adventurous yet highly effective Australian leader.

Both Mohammad Azharuddin and Mark Taylor were handed the responsibilities of leading their respective nations in a tricky period. While Taylor succeeded the great Alan Border, the fairly experienced Azharuddin was to lead a side that consisted of a few top players in Indian cricket. It was tricky because when their respective sides were in a rebuilding phase. How they handled the extra-responsibility would determine the future, but both of them did great job.

However, there was distinctive difference in their batting. Azharuddin was a stylish batsman with sinewy wrists who could leave you awe-struck with his innate stroke-making ability, particularly towards the leg-side. But his technique was suspect to short-pitch bowling which he tried to overcome through instinctive shots.

Mark Taylor, on the other hand, was a classical batsman with a grind-your-way-through approach. The left-handed opener was considered as one of the instrumental characters in the Australian Test side but was deemed less than ideal for ODIs because of his poor strike-rate.

Taylor’s tenure as the captain marked the beginning of Australian dominance. Under him, Australia built a very strong side and also saw the emergence of the to-be legends such as Ricky Ponting, Glen McGrath and Shane Warne.

The records speak for themselves and it is always a hard task to make a distinction between two captains who scripted an era of their own with their leadership.

Let us look at the statistically comparison of the two captains

#1 Overall record

That Mark Taylor had plenty of experienced, quality players in the side during his captaincy which helped him win more games both in and outside Australia. But, he indeed was exceptional at managing the resources and bringing the best out of the players. His overall numbers reiterate his success as the captain.

In Tests Span Mat Won Lost Draw Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-99 47 14 14 19 29.79 Mark Taylor 1994-99 50 26 13 11 52

In ODIs Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-99 174 90 76 2 6 51.72 Mark Taylor 1994-99 67 36 30 1 0 53.73

#2 Home record

Quite obviously, both India and Australia were tough to beat in their home conditions. Under Azharuddin, India had a quality bowling attack that wiped out the opposition at home. While spin was always their main strength at home, the emergence of the Karnataka pacers Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad added more bite to the strong bowling unit.

In Tests at home Mat Won Lost Drawn Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 20 13 4 3 65 Mark Taylor 27 17 5 5 62.9

In ODIs though, the Indian skipper clearly has the better numbers as team India really developed to be one of the strongest ODI teams in world cricket then.

In ODIs at home Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 58 40 17 1 0 68.97 Mark Taylor 27 16 10 1 0 59.26

#3 Away record

Like many other Indian skippers, Azharuddin too has a poor record outside India. It can be attributed to batsmen’s failure to score big runs in seaming or swing-assisting conditions. Mark Taylor’s side, however, won more than they lost away from home.

In Tests away from home Mat Won Lost Drawn Win% Mohammad Azharuddin 27 1 10 16 3.70 Mark Taylor 23 9 8 6 39.13

However, in the shorter format of the game Azharuddin-led India did relatively well even outside India.

