Captain's Corner: Sourav Ganguly vs Stephen Fleming

The Gentleman’s Game, as we know it, has evolved over the years with the sport moving forward from the Test format, played in all whites, to the coloured clothing era with ODI cricket and now T20 cricket.
India’s Sourav Ganguly and New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming predominantly played their cricket in the pre-T20 era, especially when it comes to the international stage.
While they have been excellent batsmen for their respective countries with a number of records to their name, some which have stood the test of time even after years since retiring from the sport, it is their credentials as a skipper which makes them truly stand apart from the rest.
While they both have impeccable numbers to speak of, they were distinctly different from each other with Fleming a purist of the game who displayed calm on the field of play and off it, while Ganguly was anything but peaceful, often taking the fight to the opposition with his aggressive approach.
While Fleming had very little to chose from in terms of talent at his disposal, Ganguly had an abundance of options to ponder upon while selecting his squad.
Ganguly took over the mantle of captaining the Indian Cricket Team when it was engulfed in the match-fixing scandal but came out with flying colours with a young side instilling the confidence in them to stand toe-to-toe with the opposition as well as the ability to win matches overseas.
Fleming had an eventful entry as skipper as the selectors sidelined Lee Germon for the third Test against England in February 1997, thus making him the youngest Kiwi skipper at the age of 23.
Tipped to be a future captain of the side, both Fleming and Ganguly led their respective nations with immense success, moulding the careers of many promising cricketers and making them full-fledged players of international standards.
The records speak for themselves and it is always a hard task to make a distinction between two captains who scripted an era of their own with their leadership.
Let’s take a look at the statistical comparison of Ganguly and Fleming as skippers.
1. Overall record
Having led New Zealand in 303 international matches, over a span of nearly ten years, Fleming is second only to Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the list of most international matches as captain.
Ganguly led in 196 international matches across a span of six years before his reign came to an abrupt end following the infamous altercation with Greg Chappell. He remained the most successful captain in India’s history before his feats overtaken by MS Dhoni.
Captaincy record in Tests
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|2000-2005
|49
|21
|13
|15
|42.6%
|Stephen Fleming
|1997-2006
|80
|28
|27
|25
|35
Captaincy record in ODI’s
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|1999-2005
|147
|76
|66
|0
|5
|53.52
|Stephen Fleming
|1997-2007
|218
|98
|106
|1
|13
|48.04
While Fleming has led New Zealand in 5 T20Is as well, Ganguly did not feature at all in a T20I for India, let alone lead in one.
Captaincy record in T20Is
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Win%
|Stephen Fleming
|2005-2006
|5
|3
|2
|60
Overall captaincy record
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|196
|97
|79
|NIL
|15
|5
|49.48
|Stephen Fleming
|303
|128
|135
|2
|25
|13
|42.24
2. ICC/World events
The measure of a good captain can truly be assessed on the big stages like the World Cup or the Champions Trophy. The two factors which also needs to be considered is how far the team progresses in the competition as well as the teams that they beat along the way in getting there.
ICC ODI World Cup
|Editions
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|2003
|11
|9
|2
|NIL
|81.8
|Stephen Fleming
|1999,2003,2007
|31
|18
|12
|1
|58
Ganguly led the Indian side with aplomb during the 2003 world Cup campaign as they beat all sides that came their way except the all-conquering Australian side, whom they lost to on two occasions, including the final.
Fleming meanwhile led New Zealand in 3 World Cups and managed to progress to the semi-final stages on two occasions losing to Asian opposition in Pakistan in 1999 and Sri Lanka in 2007.
ICC Champions Trophy
|Editions
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|2000, 2002, 2004
|11
|7
|2
|2
|63.6
|Stephen Fleming
|
1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006
|13
|8
|5
|NIL
|61.5
Though the winning percentage for Ganguly is marginally higher than that of Fleming, what the table doesn’t show is the fact that the latter came out on top when New Zealand faced Sourav Ganguly-led India in the final of the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, chasing down the target of 265 with four wickets in hand to win their one and only major ICC honour till date.
Ganguly also tasted success in the Champions Trophy as well but it was more of a share of the spoils as the final, as well as the reserve day for the final of the 2002 Champions Trophy, was washed out forcing India to share the trophy with Sri Lanka.
3. Away Record
Test record away from home
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|28
|11
|10
|7
|39.28
|Stephen Fleming
|42
|10
|16
|16
|23.81
Ganguly is the clear winner in this one as his reign saw India change the perception that they were easy rollovers during overseas tours. Under Ganguly, India became a confident side away from home who gave the opposition a fitting contest on their home turf.
ODI record away from home
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|111
|58
|48
|0
|5
|52.3
|Stephen Fleming
|139
|54
|74
|1
|10
|38.8
Yet again, Ganguly comes out on top with a more than 50% win percentage in ODIs away from home.
4. Home record
Both India and New Zealand are known for playing to their strengths of spin and green tops on their respective home turfs and both Ganguly and Fleming have benefitted from it as the numbers indicate.
Test record at home
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|21
|10
|3
|8
|47.62
|Stephen Fleming
|38
|17
|11
|10
|44.73
ODI record at home
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Sourav Ganguly
|36
|18
|18
|NIL
|NIL
|50
|Stephen Fleming
|79
|44
|32
|NIL
|3
|55.69
5. Runs as captain
Runs as skipper in Test Cricket
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Avg
|HS
|100s/50s
|Sourav Ganguly
|49
|75
|2561
|37.66
|144
|5/13
|Stephen Fleming
|80
|135
|5156
|40.60
|274*
|8/31
Runs as skipper in ODI cricket
|Matches
|Runs
|Avg
|HS
|100s/50s
|Sourav Ganguly
|147
|5104
|38.67
|144
|11/30
|Stephen Fleming
|218
|6295
|32.79
|134*
|7/38
By virtue of his longevity as skipper, Fleming trumps Ganguly in both Tests and ODIs with more runs under his belt in both the formats as skipper. While Ganguly’s numbers did take a hit under the pressure of captaincy, Fleming was never one who had great numbers, to begin with.
Ganguly’s best knock as captain undoubtedly has to be his innings of 144 against Australia at Brisbane which set the tone for India’s tour Down Under in 2003/04. Defying the barrage of short balls, he played a captain’s knock to rescue India in that opening Test match as the tourists eventually emerged the top side, albeit earning only a 1-1 draw in the four-Test series.
Fleming’s best knock as skipper came in ODI cricket when he guided New Zealand to victory over South Africa with an undefeated 134 helping his side chase down a rain-adjusted target of 229 off 39 overs. He scored his runs off just 132 balls as the Kiwis cruised to a 9-wicket victory.
6. Luck at the toss
Not exactly a parameter upon which captaincy credentials should be measured and one in which good fortune plays a big part, but nonetheless, success at the toss has a huge bearing on the outcome of matches and it is hence a hugely significant one in the modern game.
Test cricket
|Matches
|Toss won
|%
|Sourav Ganguly
|49
|21
|42.85
|Stephen fleming
|80
|37
|34.48
ODI cricket
|Matches
|Toss won
|%
|Sourav Ganguly
|147
|74
|50.3
|Stephen Fleming
|218
|106
|48.62