Captain's Corner: Sourav Ganguly vs Stephen Fleming

Pranjal Mech
Stephen Fleming Sourav Ganguly India New Zealand Cricket

The Gentleman’s Game, as we know it, has evolved over the years with the sport moving forward from the Test format, played in all whites, to the coloured clothing era with ODI cricket and now T20 cricket. 

India’s Sourav Ganguly and New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming predominantly played their cricket in the pre-T20 era, especially when it comes to the international stage.

While they have been excellent batsmen for their respective countries with a number of records to their name, some which have stood the test of time even after years since retiring from the sport, it is their credentials as a skipper which makes them truly stand apart from the rest. 

While they both have impeccable numbers to speak of, they were distinctly different from each other with Fleming a purist of the game who displayed calm on the field of play and off it, while Ganguly was anything but peaceful, often taking the fight to the opposition with his aggressive approach.

While Fleming had very little to chose from in terms of talent at his disposal, Ganguly had an abundance of options to ponder upon while selecting his squad. 

Ganguly took over the mantle of captaining the Indian Cricket Team when it was engulfed in the match-fixing scandal but came out with flying colours with a young side instilling the confidence in them to stand toe-to-toe with the opposition as well as the ability to win matches overseas.

Fleming had an eventful entry as skipper as the selectors sidelined Lee Germon for the third Test against England in February 1997, thus making him the youngest Kiwi skipper at the age of 23.  

Tipped to be a future captain of the side, both Fleming and Ganguly led their respective nations with immense success, moulding the careers of many promising cricketers and making them full-fledged players of international standards. 

The records speak for themselves and it is always a hard task to make a distinction between two captains who scripted an era of their own with their leadership. 

Let’s take a look at the statistical comparison of Ganguly and Fleming as skippers. 

1. Overall record

Having led New Zealand in 303 international matches, over a span of nearly ten years, Fleming is second only to Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the list of most international matches as captain.

Ganguly led in 196 international matches across a span of six years before his reign came to an abrupt end following the infamous altercation with Greg Chappell. He remained the most successful captain in India’s history before his feats overtaken by MS Dhoni. 

Captaincy record in Tests

  Span Matches  Won  Lost  Drawn Win%
Sourav Ganguly 2000-2005 49  21 13 15 42.6%
Stephen Fleming  1997-2006 80 28 27 25 35

Captaincy record in ODI’s

  Span Matches  Won Lost  Tied NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly 1999-2005 147 76 66 0 5 53.52
Stephen Fleming 1997-2007 218 98 106 1 13 48.04

While Fleming has led New Zealand in 5 T20Is as well, Ganguly did not feature at all in a T20I for India, let alone lead in one. 

Captaincy record in T20Is

  Span Matches  Won  Lost Win%
Stephen Fleming 2005-2006 5 3 2 60

Overall captaincy record 

  Matches Won Lost Tied  Draw  NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly 196 97 79 NIL 15 5 49.48
Stephen Fleming 303 128 135 2 25 13 42.24

2. ICC/World events

Stephen Fleming ICC Champions Trophy New Zealand Cricket

The measure of a good captain can truly be assessed on the big stages like the World Cup or the Champions Trophy. The two factors which also needs to be considered is how far the team progresses in the competition as well as the teams that they beat along the way in getting there. 

ICC ODI World Cup

  Editions Matches Won Lost NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly  2003 11 9 2 NIL 81.8
Stephen Fleming 1999,2003,2007 31 18 12 1 58

Ganguly led the Indian side with aplomb during the 2003 world Cup campaign as they beat all sides that came their way except the all-conquering Australian side, whom they lost to on two occasions, including the final. 

Fleming meanwhile led New Zealand in 3 World Cups and managed to progress to the semi-final stages on two occasions losing to Asian opposition in Pakistan in 1999 and Sri Lanka in 2007. 

ICC Champions Trophy

  Editions Matches Won Lost NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly 2000, 2002, 2004 11 7 2 2 63.6
Stephen Fleming

1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006

 13 8 5 NIL 61.5

Though the winning percentage for Ganguly is marginally higher than that of Fleming, what the table doesn’t show is the fact that the latter came out on top when New Zealand faced Sourav Ganguly-led India in the final of the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, chasing down the target of 265 with four wickets in hand to win their one and only major ICC honour till date. 

Ganguly also tasted success in the Champions Trophy as well but it was more of a share of the spoils as the final, as well as the reserve day for the final of the 2002 Champions Trophy, was washed out forcing India to share the trophy with Sri Lanka. 

3. Away Record

Sourav Ganguly India Cricket Australia

 

Test record away from home

  Matches Won Lost Draw Win%
Sourav Ganguly 28 11 10 7 39.28
Stephen Fleming 42 10 16 16 23.81

Ganguly is the clear winner in this one as his reign saw India change the perception that they were easy rollovers during overseas tours. Under Ganguly, India became a confident side away from home who gave the opposition a fitting contest on their home turf. 

ODI record away from home

  Matches Won Lost Tied NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly 111 58 48 0 5 52.3
Stephen Fleming 139 54 74 1 10 38.8

Yet again, Ganguly comes out on top with a more than 50% win percentage in ODIs away from home. 

4. Home record

Stephen Fleming New Zealand cricket

Both India and New Zealand are known for playing to their strengths of spin and green tops on their respective home turfs and both Ganguly and Fleming have benefitted from it as the numbers indicate. 

Test record at home

  Matches Won Lost Draw Win%
Sourav Ganguly 21 10 3 8 47.62
Stephen Fleming 38 17 11 10 44.73

ODI record at home

  Matches Won Lost  Tied NR Win%
Sourav Ganguly 36 18 18 NIL NIL 50
Stephen Fleming 79 44 32 NIL 3 55.69

5. Runs as captain

Sourav Ganguly Brisbane India Cricket

Runs as skipper in Test Cricket

  Matches Innings Runs Avg HS 100s/50s
Sourav Ganguly 49 75 2561 37.66 144 5/13
Stephen Fleming 80 135 5156 40.60 274* 8/31

Runs as skipper in ODI cricket

  Matches Runs Avg HS 100s/50s
Sourav Ganguly 147 5104 38.67 144 11/30
Stephen Fleming 218 6295 32.79 134* 7/38

By virtue of his longevity as skipper, Fleming trumps Ganguly in both Tests and ODIs with more runs under his belt in both the formats as skipper. While Ganguly’s numbers did take a hit under the pressure of captaincy, Fleming was never one who had great numbers, to begin with.

Ganguly’s best knock as captain undoubtedly has to be his innings of 144 against Australia at Brisbane which set the tone for India’s tour Down Under in  2003/04. Defying the barrage of short balls, he played a captain’s knock to rescue India in that opening Test match as the tourists eventually emerged the top side, albeit earning only a 1-1 draw in the four-Test series. 

Fleming’s best knock as skipper came in ODI cricket when he guided New Zealand to victory over South Africa with an undefeated 134 helping his side chase down a rain-adjusted target of 229 off 39 overs. He scored his runs off just 132 balls as the Kiwis cruised to a 9-wicket victory.  

6. Luck at the toss

Sourav Ganguly Stephen Fleming India New Zealand Cricket

Not exactly a parameter upon which captaincy credentials should be measured and one in which good fortune plays a big part, but nonetheless, success at the toss has a huge bearing on the outcome of matches and it is hence a hugely significant one in the modern game. 

Test cricket

  Matches Toss won %
Sourav Ganguly 49 21 42.85
Stephen fleming 80 37 34.48

ODI cricket

  Matches Toss won %
Sourav Ganguly 147 74 50.3
Stephen Fleming 218 106 48.62