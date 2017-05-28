Captain's Corner: Sourav Ganguly vs Stephen Fleming

The Gentleman’s Game, as we know it, has evolved over the years with the sport moving forward from the Test format, played in all whites, to the coloured clothing era with ODI cricket and now T20 cricket.

India’s Sourav Ganguly and New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming predominantly played their cricket in the pre-T20 era, especially when it comes to the international stage.

While they have been excellent batsmen for their respective countries with a number of records to their name, some which have stood the test of time even after years since retiring from the sport, it is their credentials as a skipper which makes them truly stand apart from the rest.

While they both have impeccable numbers to speak of, they were distinctly different from each other with Fleming a purist of the game who displayed calm on the field of play and off it, while Ganguly was anything but peaceful, often taking the fight to the opposition with his aggressive approach.

While Fleming had very little to chose from in terms of talent at his disposal, Ganguly had an abundance of options to ponder upon while selecting his squad.

Ganguly took over the mantle of captaining the Indian Cricket Team when it was engulfed in the match-fixing scandal but came out with flying colours with a young side instilling the confidence in them to stand toe-to-toe with the opposition as well as the ability to win matches overseas.

Fleming had an eventful entry as skipper as the selectors sidelined Lee Germon for the third Test against England in February 1997, thus making him the youngest Kiwi skipper at the age of 23.

Tipped to be a future captain of the side, both Fleming and Ganguly led their respective nations with immense success, moulding the careers of many promising cricketers and making them full-fledged players of international standards.

The records speak for themselves and it is always a hard task to make a distinction between two captains who scripted an era of their own with their leadership.

Let’s take a look at the statistical comparison of Ganguly and Fleming as skippers.

1. Overall record

Having led New Zealand in 303 international matches, over a span of nearly ten years, Fleming is second only to Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the list of most international matches as captain.

Ganguly led in 196 international matches across a span of six years before his reign came to an abrupt end following the infamous altercation with Greg Chappell. He remained the most successful captain in India’s history before his feats overtaken by MS Dhoni.

Captaincy record in Tests

Span Matches Won Lost Drawn Win% Sourav Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 15 42.6% Stephen Fleming 1997-2006 80 28 27 25 35

Captaincy record in ODI’s

Span Matches Won Lost Tied NR Win% Sourav Ganguly 1999-2005 147 76 66 0 5 53.52 Stephen Fleming 1997-2007 218 98 106 1 13 48.04

While Fleming has led New Zealand in 5 T20Is as well, Ganguly did not feature at all in a T20I for India, let alone lead in one.

Captaincy record in T20Is

Span Matches Won Lost Win% Stephen Fleming 2005-2006 5 3 2 60

Overall captaincy record

Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR Win% Sourav Ganguly 196 97 79 NIL 15 5 49.48 Stephen Fleming 303 128 135 2 25 13 42.24

2. ICC/World events

The measure of a good captain can truly be assessed on the big stages like the World Cup or the Champions Trophy. The two factors which also needs to be considered is how far the team progresses in the competition as well as the teams that they beat along the way in getting there.

ICC ODI World Cup

Editions Matches Won Lost NR Win% Sourav Ganguly 2003 11 9 2 NIL 81.8 Stephen Fleming 1999,2003,2007 31 18 12 1 58

Ganguly led the Indian side with aplomb during the 2003 world Cup campaign as they beat all sides that came their way except the all-conquering Australian side, whom they lost to on two occasions, including the final.

Fleming meanwhile led New Zealand in 3 World Cups and managed to progress to the semi-final stages on two occasions losing to Asian opposition in Pakistan in 1999 and Sri Lanka in 2007.

