Bumrah sprints to No. 4 in ODI Rankings

Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who played a big role in the team's 5-0 series whitewash over Sri Lanka, has moved up 27 ranks to a career-best fourth position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers.

The 23-year-old, whose previous best was 24th position in June this year, has moved up the table with his player of the series effort of 15 wickets, the best by any bowler in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. His performances included a career-best five for 27 in the third ODI at Palekelle.

The Bowlers' Rankings is being led by Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood with South Africa spinner Imran Tahir.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has also moved up from 20th to 10th position after finishing with six wickets in four matches. Patel has thus closed in on his career-high rank of ninth in October last year.

Hardik Pandya (up two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (up 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings. (ANI)