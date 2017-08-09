Brighton won't roll over for Man City, says Bruno

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion are eager to make their Premier League debut against Manchester City on Saturday and while the newly-promoted south coast club will enjoy the occasion there will be no party atmosphere at Amex Stadium, said captain Bruno.

"They have top players, but it is just 11 v 11 on the pitch and we need them to be uncomfortable," the Spaniard told the club's website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

"If they want to get something here, then they have to show their quality. If not, then we're going to be ready to get the three points.

"We know it's going to be a special day because it's the first Premier League game at the Amex, and the first Premier League game for the club. But it's not a party for us and we need to win."

The 36-year-old also praised City manager and compatriot Pep Guardiola, who won 21 trophies in seven years while in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at Man City ahead of last season.

"For me he is a brilliant manager because of his personality; he wants to play his football and doesn't want to change," Bruno added.

"That shows a lot of personality and character. When you also have the players he has, that makes it a massive challenge for us. It's going to be a tough game."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)