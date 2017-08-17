Brighton trio sign new long-term deals

Football Soccer - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City - Brighton, Britain - August 12, 2017 Brighton’s Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk look dejected after the match REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

REUTERS - Brighton and Hove Albion trio Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert have signed new long-term contracts at the Premier League club.

Defender Dunk, who is Brighton's current longest-serving player, and winger Knockaert signed five-year deals to stay at the club until 2022, while Ireland international defender Duffy signed a four-year contract until 2021.

"It's been a really straightforward process getting everything completed and I'm absolutely delighted that three key members of the squad have committed their futures to the Albion," manager Chris Hughton told the club's website.

Brighton, who were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City in their league opener last Saturday, travel to Leicester City this weekend.

