Brett Lee: India's very own 'smiling assassin'

Dean Jones started running at full spate, but no one was even chasing him. As the commentary panel tried to break out of the end-game commotion at Mysuru’s first game of KPL 2017, a section of the crowd spilled onto the ground, making a collective dash towards one of the two Aussie legends trying to cut through the crowd.

Brett Lee might not be in action anymore, but he seems to be forever in the limelight.

After a successful stint with the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Lee has moved one state to the north, reuniting with Jones for the Karnataka Premier League that just concluded its Mysuru leg.

The craze for the 41-year-old pacer is more than noticeable, it is infectious. He doesn’t look one bit a retired cricketer, the physique is still menacing, the posture upright and the face still bright as ever, carrying a small, shy smile as he walks around.

On the first day of the Mysore leg, Lee’s approach to the commentary box was met with wild applause. Just like a Mexican wave, sections of the crowd were on their feet as he passed by, chanting different variations of his name: “Lee!”, “Brett!”, “Brett Broo!”.

Someone even yelled “Binga!”, and Lee quickly retorted with a yell back.

He knows how to acknowledge the crowd. Out came the familiar bowling action as he hurled an imaginary delivery, bending his back not an inch less than he used to. He followed it up with his trademark finger-in-the-air celebration, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Before the start of the match, an attentive Lee saw one of the ball-boys hesitantly asking his coach to get his cap autographed from the Aussie. He gently called out to the boy and granted his wish, receiving a mile-broad smile in return.

The end-game commotion was due to a minor security lapse, a bigger crowd could have been a serious issue, but Lee managed to tackle them easily, sprinting to overtake the crowd approaching him. He then dodged into the park, where two attentive guards ended the chase.

Jones, 15 years senior to Lee, has been playing second fiddle in the popularity game. On opening day at the Chinnaswamy, the two were standing on the ropes when a group of guys yelled out Lee’s name from the stands. As their shriek cut through the noise, Lee, so used to the drill, instantly turned back and waved.

