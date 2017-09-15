Brendan Taylor returns to international cricket; signs new contract with Zimbabwe

With an experience of playing in 23 Tests and 167 ODIs for his national team in 11 years, Taylor brings a lot to the table

What's the story?

In what comes as a huge boost for the African nation, Zimbabwe great Brendan Taylor is back in reckoning for a spot in the national team after he signed a new contract with Zimbabwe Cricket Association.

Taylor, who was playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, terminated his contract with the English side citing family reasons.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Trent Bridge where I have made some fantastic friends among the dressing room and Club staff during the three seasons I have been here."

But being away from my wife and children has proven to be very difficult for me and I have reached a point in my life where I must consider their needs," he said.

@ZimCricketv is pleased to announce we have formally contracted @BrendanTaylor86 to play cricket in and for Zimbabwe #WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/a6yRdGGnYh — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 14, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Taylor, after leading Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup, took international retirement and joined Nottinghamshire on a Kolpak deal which was due to expire later this year. The 31-year-old was not content with the way the sport was being administered back home, as a result of which he decided to make a move to county cricket back then.

The heart of the matter

Taylor is a big coup for the Zimbabwe Cricket Association during a time when the sport is flexing its muscles again in the African nation. The appointment of Tavengwa Mukuhlani at the helm of Zimbabwe Cricket affairs and the inclusion of former captains Heath Streak and Tatenda Taibu in the policy-making department has helped the case as well.

Head coach Streak was happy with Taylor's return and stated that he welcomes him and is eager to witness the 31-year-old make a 'big difference' in the state of cricketing affairs in Zimbabwe. On the other hand, in an interview to Cricinfo, Taibu opined that Taylor would stroll back to the starting XI given he is a 'quality player'.

Taylor, in a Tweet later, added that he plans to play for Zimbabwe for the rest of his career.

Just to clear the air,I am returning to represent my country again after 3 years and this time I plan to finish my career with @ZimCricketv — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 14, 2017

What's Next?

The wicketkeeper-batsman is set to take the field when West Indies visit Zimbabwe for a two-match test series in October.

Author's Take

With an experience of playing in 23 Tests and 167 ODIs for his national team in 11 years, Taylor brings a lot to the table and with Zimbabwe slowly making their way back to the upper echelons of international cricket, he is set to play a big role for them.

