Brazil police launch raid to probe vote-buying for 2016 Olympics

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, president of the Rio 2016 Olympic Organizing Committee delivers a speech during an opening plenary session at the IOC Debriefing Olympic Games Rio 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Tuesday they served arrest warrants and conducted search and seizure operations to probe a suspected international vote-buying scheme which could have helped Rio de Janeiro's successful bid to host the 2016 Olympics.

The head of Brazil's Olympic committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was one of the targets of the operation, TV Globo said, without citing sources.

Reuters' efforts to contact Nuzman were unsuccessful before business hours.

Last March, organizers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied that vote-buying helped secure the Games.

They were responding to a French newspaper report that said a Brazilian businessman made a payment to the son of an International Olympic Committee member, three days before the 2009 IOC decision on the host city for the 2016 Games.

The IOC then said it had began investigating the allegations.

