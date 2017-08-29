Brathwaite, Hope star as Windies register stunning series-levelling win

Leeds UK], August 29 (ANI): Defiant innings from Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite helped West Indies register a stunning five-wicket victory over England in the second Test here at the Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 322, the visitors rode of the innings of Hope (120*) and Brathwaite (95) as they registered one of the most thrilling victories in Test cricket.

Before this match, only one side had made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Headingley, with Australia's celebrated 'Invincibles' scoring 404 for three at the Leeds ground in 1948.

After losing two early wickets, Hope and Brathwaite shared an invaluable 144-run stand for the third wicket, which will certainly go in the history books as one of the most memorable partnerships of all times.

This was West Indies first victory in England in 17 years.

With the win, West Indies leveled the three-match series 1-1. The final match will now be played at the iconic Lord's from September 7. (ANI)