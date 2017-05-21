Boxer Dirrel apologises after uncle punches opponent

REUTERS - American boxer Andre Dirrel has apologised after his uncle Leon Lawson Jr, who is also a member of his coaching team, punched his opponent after their super-middleweight title fight at the MGM National Harbour near Washington.

Dirrel was awarded the fight for the interim IBF super-middleweight title after his opponent, Jose Uzcategui of Venezuela, was disqualified for punching after the bell in the eighth round.

While Dirrel was receiving medical attention, Lawson Jr entered the ring and sucker-punched Uzcategui, landing a left hook to the jaw before being restrained.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrel said. "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."

ESPN reported that Lawson Jr was wanted on two assault charges by local police.

