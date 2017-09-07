Board Presidents XI Squad to face Australia announced

​

The Board Presidents XI squad to take on Australia in the warm-up match ahead of the five match ODI series against India, which includes a lot of IPL stars has been officially announced.

The captain for the side has not been named yet but in all likelihood, Gurkeerat Mann, who is most experienced among all the players, is expected to lead the side.

Former Indian cricketer and the coach of TNPL champions Chepauk Super Gillies, Hemang Badani will coach the side.

Board President's XI :

R Tripathi, M Agarwal, S Chaudhary, N Rana, G Poddar, G Mann, S Goswami, A Karnewar, K Khejroliya#INDvAUS

The 15 member squad consists of cricketers who have performed well at the domestic level, including a few of them who stood out in the Indian Premier League this year.

Rahul Tripathi, who was one of the best performers for the Rising Pune Supergiant this season has been included in the squad. He is expected to open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal, who will look to make his mark after failing to do so in the domestic T20 leagues.

Nitish Rana, who was one of the standout players for the Mumbai Indians has been included in the squad as well.

The other noteworthy inclusions are 17-year-old youngster Washington Sundar who rose to prominence with his performances in the TNPL over the last two years, and the IPL as well. Sandeep Sharma, who was one of the best bowlers for the Kings XI Punjab has been named in the squad as well.

The other members include prominent names such as Gurkeerat Mann, and Shreevats Goswami- both who are experienced campaigners.

The match will take place on September 12 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will follow the regular ODI format.

The five match ODI series between India and Australia will begin on September 17. Reports suggest that the series will begin in Chennai before moving to Kolkata, Indore, and Bangalore with the final ODI to be played in Nagpur on October 1.

The two sides will also play three T20Is which begins in Ranchi on October 7. The second game will be played in Guwahati on October 10 and the final match will be played in Hyderabad on October 13.

Here is the entire squad:

Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Mann, Shreevats Goswami, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwan Khejroliya, Krushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Washington Sundar, Rahil Shah.

Coach: Hemang Badani.

​