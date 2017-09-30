Bismah Maroof replaces Sana Mir as Pakistan Women's team ODI captain

​

Maroof, who is already the T20 skipper has been appointed as captain for the ODI team More

​

​

​

What’s the story?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a bid to revamp the structure and to bring better results in the women’s game, axed veteran Sana Mir as the ODI captain. Bismah Maroof, who is already the T20 skipper has been appointed as captain for the ODI team.

Apart from a change in leadership, the selection committee has been removed by the PCB as well and the process of electing a new one would be underway soon. Also, women’s cricket team general manager GM Shamsa Hashmi has been axed and a new manager will be appointed.

After spending a lot of time reviewing the entire structure of women’s cricket in the country, PCB Chairman is hopeful that the changes would help in taking women’s cricket forward.

“These are well thought out decisions taken after a comprehensive internal review. I am hopeful that we will transform women cricket into a well-knit unit both on the field and at the management level. Sana Mir has great contributions towards Pakistan's Women cricket. She has played an instrumental role in women's cricket in Pakistan. She has led the team with great respect and had always used her best abilities to serve women's team.”

​

In case you didn't know...

After a dismal World Cup campaign in England earlier this year, where Pakistan failed to win even one game, Sana Mir’s captaincy had come under severe criticism.

​

The heart of the matter

Earlier, the 31-year old veteran had refuse dot work with the current administration and did not report to the training camp under new coach Mark Coles.

She also did not undergo a fitness test as she wrote to PCB an email stating “I believe this women’s wing management has compromised players’ respect, merit, and physical and mental well-being. I am not willing to work in this set-up unless things change for the betterment of women’s cricket.”

​

What’s next?

Pakistan women’s team’s next assignment is in New Zealand starting with a 5-match ODI series in November. It will be a new beginning as they will have a new coach and a new captain leading them.

​

Author’s note

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to revamp and review the entire structure of women’s cricket is a welcome move and a positive sign as their performances were not up to the mark in recent times.

Sana Mir has led Pakistan in 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is and has contributed greatly towards women’s cricket in the country. She is the first Pakistani to take 100 ODI wickets and is available for selection in both formats. She can still contribute largely by guiding and mentoring the side, helping the youngsters with her experience.

​