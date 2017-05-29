Biju George named Indian Women's team fielding coach

Mumbai [India], May 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Biju George as the fielding coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

George, who had earlier served as the fielding coach for the Indian Under-19 team, is likely to join the team when the Indian women team will assemble in Mumbai for a preparatory camp from June 6, ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, which is to be held in England and Wales from June 24 and runs until July 23.

The team recently enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 16 matches, the second longest in women's ODIs.

The team will leave on June 11 and arrive in UK one week prior to the official warm-up matches. They will train at Loughborough MCC University and play a practice match against England Women on June 13 before heading to Derbyshire for a camp.

The team will be based in Derby and play two warm-up games against New Zealand Women (June 19) and Sri Lanka Women (June 21).(ANI)