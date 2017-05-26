Can have 'big role' to play in Champions Trophy: Adam Zampa

Melbourne [Australia], May 26 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has insisted that he can have a big role to play for his side in the upcoming Champions Trophy beginning June 1 in England and Wales.

Australia highly depend on their pacers, considering it's their strength and Zampa knows that skipper Steve Smith may not always play a specialist spinner.

However, the 25-year-old believes that the heat-wave that is there in the United Kingdom, could play into his hands.

"I am not assuming I won't play, but obviously with the firepower we have with the ball it comes down to conditions," news.com.au quoted Zampa as saying.

"I am hopeful that the conditions will suit me. You see a lot of dry wickets in England and I think I can have a big role to play," he added.

The entire tournament will be held across three venues, The Oval, Edgbaston and Sophia Gardens, thus meaning that the centre wicket square should deteriorate considerably over the course of the competition, thus assisting the spinners.

"I think the general feel is that the wickets will slow up at the back end of the tournament and I am preparing for that, but I'm prepared to play every game," said the tweaker.

Australia begin their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on June 2, followed by games against Bangladesh and England on June 5 and June 10 respectively.

Australian squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa. (ANI)