Big Bash League 2017-18: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan joins Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan will play for the Adelaide Strikers in the 2017-18 Big Bash League

What’s the story

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the first player from his country to play in the Big Bash League as he joined the Adelaide Strikers for the 7th edition of the competition.

"I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL," said the teenager. "It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage. I look forward to linking up with my Strikers teammates and backroom staff."

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie stated that the team is thrilled to have him. "Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket with his energy, enthusiasm, and great control for a young guy.” "He has some great variations, can bowl stump-to-stump and can be very hard to pick. We're delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers,” said the former Australian pacer.

Khan is the Strikers’ second overseas signing this season after South African batsman Colin Ingram.

In case you did not know

The 7th edition of the Big Bash League commences on 19th December. Earlier, Rashid Khan was bought for a whopping ₹4crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and also represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Heart of the matter

Rashid Khan has produced a number of wonderful performances lately that include some sensational bowling for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL where he took 17 wickets at an economy of 6.62 and helping the Guyana Amazon Warriors to 3rd place in the Caribbean Premier League where he ended the tournament as the 5th highest wicket taker with 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.82.

Besides the franchise T20 leagues, Khan has also been very consistent for Afghanistan over the past couple of months which is one of the key reasons why the nation is currently a full member.

A few months ago, against West Indies at Gros Islet, the 19-year old bowled a spell of 7/18, which is the best spell by an associate bowler and the fourth best bowling figures in ODI cricket history.

What's next?

Having become the first Afghan signing in BBL history, Khan will be looking forward to producing performances similar to those at the IPL and CPL.

Author’s Take

Rashid Khan has already established himself as one of the most talented spinners of today and that is the reason why he has been in the T20 leagues regularly.

His addition to the Adelaide Strikers will be a huge boost for the team who will be looking to improve in this edition after ending 6th in the previous edition.

