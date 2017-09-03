Bhuvneshwar's five-for helps India restrict Sri Lanka to 238

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 3 (ANI): Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a brilliant five-for to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 238 in the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premdasa Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka did not have the greatest of starts as they lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs.

However, Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55) steadied the innings and they took the hosts on course of a big first-inning score. They both did a decent job of rebuilding the innings from 63/3 and took the 185 when Thirimanne got out. And with the fall of his wicket, Sri Lanka suffered from yet another batting collapse in the series.

They lost their last seven wickets for 53 runs and eventually got bundled out for 238 in the last over of the innings.

Apart from Thirimanne and Mathews, skipper Upul Tharanga also contributed with a valuable 48 to the team's total.

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up five wickets for 42 runs. He was well supported by Jasprit Bumrah who scalped two wickets giving away 45 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal also chipped in with a wicket each. (ANI)