Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The found pace, the lost inswinger

When he burst on to the scene, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was quite similar to Praveen Kumar. He could swing the ball both ways and strike up front. Bhuvneshwar and Praveen also shared the same city of Meerut and played for the same Ranji Team of Uttar Pradesh. Much was expected from him as Praveen had been the mainstay of the Indian bowling unit for a considerable amount of time but a poor run of form meant that the team management gave Bhuvneshwar the nod.

The Promise

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his International debut against arch rivals Pakistan in the first of three T20 Internationals on Pakistan's historic tour of India in 2012. His talent and skill were evident from the very first over when he spectacularly bowled Pakistani opening batsman Nasir Jamshed after setting him up perfectly.

The final ball pitched on a good length around the off stump, and surprisingly for Nasir, came back and dislodged the off stump. Clearly, the batsman wasn't prepared and had to walk back. Bhuvneshwar, the rookie, dismissed perhaps the most prolific of the Pakistani batsmen against India at the time.

Bhuvneshwar had a sharp inswinger and every now and again, he would make the ball hold its line. But the inswinger was his most lethal and potent weapon. He demonstrated that in the very same match by dismissing Umar Akmal with a delivery that viciously nipped back in and dismantled the stumps.

Bhuvneshwar had impressive figures of four overs, nine runs and three wickets in his debut match. He would go on to claim many more dismissals with his prolific inswinger either LBW or bowled. It seemed that India had a prodigious fast bowler of their own who could make the ball talk and who could provide early breakthroughs.

The Struggle

In his second game for India, Bhuvneshwar had figures of four overs, 46 runs and one wicket. Questions were being asked about him bowling at the death. But it was obvious that with his skills, he could prove to be a trump card for India on overseas tours.

On India's Tour of England in 2014, Bhuvneshwar was trusted with the new ball and he certainly didn't disappoint, playing a crucial role in India's victory at Lord's after 28 years. He bagged six wickets in the first innings and scored a vital half century in the second.

He had an impressive run in the Test series picking up 19 wickets and scoring 247 runs. But it appeared as if two different Kumars turned up during the series. He was not as effective during the last two matches as he was during the first three. The pace dropped, the swing disappeared and the fizz went away as fatigue set in.

