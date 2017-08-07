Bhuvneshwar Kumar's debut: How the UP boy wrecked havoc against Pakistan

​

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has grown to become one of the most potent exponents of swing More

Think of a poor boy from the dusty by-lanes of Uttar Pradesh who grows up with the boundless hunger and ambition in his eyes to play for Team India. From the dusty by-lanes to lush green cricket fields, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's saga is one of running in, bending his back in the scorching summer hit, and then swinging the ball.

On an occasion or two, he gets the ball to talk — he can deliver the red cherry and impart it magical wings, asking it to swing whichever way he wants it to.

Well, dreams do come true as the young Bhuvneshwar Kumar found out. Despite his humble origins from his family in Uttar Pradesh, it was his sister Rekha Adhana who encouraged him to take up cricket and took him to his first coaching centre.

From a few brilliant first-class performances and Man of the Match awards, his big break came when he became the first bowler to dismiss the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in first-class cricket in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy final.

He was living a dream, swinging his way into stardom. And when his international debut finally came against Pakistan in the first T20I of the series at Bengaluru on 25th December, 2012, he was hardly overwhelmed by the occasion. On the contrary, he was ready to show the world his magic.

The magical debut

Bhuvneshwar Kumar began on a glittering note More

Bhuvi, as he later came to be fondly known among his teammates, put in a stellar performance on his debut which is remembered even today.

India, while batting first, struggled to get going and managed a paltry total of 133 for 9. Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir had given India a great start taking them to 77 for no loss off the 11th over.

But after their dismissals, India suffered a batting collapse in the middle overs after Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul ripped through the middle order sharing five wickets between them.

India were pretty downcast after that performance till their young debutant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave them hope, sending the Pakistani top order packing with a brilliant spell of swing bowling.

Bhuvi showed his talent off his very first over in international cricket as he beautifully demonstrated the art of setting up a batsman. He kept bowling outside the off-stump to the opener Nasir Jamshed till the last ball of the over which prodigiously swung in and castled his stumps.

