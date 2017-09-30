What if Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi had been 'rested'?

​

Ravichandran Ashwin is the spearhead of Indian bowling attack. At least in the subcontinent where he takes wickets by the dozen every few tests. His comrade-in-arms, Ravindra Jadeja, is never far behind. They operate as the two-man army, ambush party or whatever adjective you may like to attach to them. Visiting teams, especially those not used to playing spin in Indian conditions dread facing them, get over cautious oftentimes and the Indian captains strut around with flattering series score lines.

And yet, they have been rested. Post the ICC Champions Trophy in England, they haven't been part of the Indian plans for limited overs cricket and younger guys like Chahal, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have led India's spin attack, and these three have indeed done well.

Now hark back to the sixties and seventies. The days of Indian Spin Quartet. The magical four that continue to be in our fond memories, names that are bound to come up in any conversation that involves Tiger Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar or Sunil Gavaskar.

These four - Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Bishan Singh Bedi ruled Indian cricket through sixties and seventies, the years that Raju Bhartan, the noted journalist, even wrote a book on, titled "Indian Cricket: The Vital Phase." The book focused primarily on how Tiger Pataudi transformed the Indian cricket team into fighters and sometime victors even. Under Pataudi, India won overseas for the first time, and the quartet led that victory.

This quartet, in many ways, was responsible for not only taking about 800 test wickets but also ensuring that Indians were no longer seen as rivals against whom easy victories could be recorded. That two of them, Bedi and Venkat, even went on to be captains of Indian cricket team surely says a lot about their value.

But if we just sit back and ponder over what could have happened if we had a rotation policy back then? Why do I say so?

The fact is that if the quartet was responsible for those 800 test wickets they were also responsible for keeping out talents like Padmakar Shivallkar, Rajinder Goel and V V Kumar. The three were Kings of Indian Domestic Cricket, taking 589, 750 and 599 wickets respectively. Yet, of the three, only V V Kumar played two test matches.

