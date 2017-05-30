Best of social media from French Open day three

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30/5/17 Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov Reuters / Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Top tweets from the third day's play at the French Open featuring Alize Cornet, Andy Murray, Gael Monfils, Kei Nishikori, Marketa Vondrousova and Juan Martin del Potro:

"You going to hear me roar... Crazy about the Court 1 atmosphere, thank you all! Through to the second round," - French hope Alize Cornet channels her inner Katy Perry after beating Hungary's Timea Babos 6-2 6-7(5) 6-2 in the first round.

"Murray finding his form in 3rd and 4th set. Starting to look like he is getting his mojo back. More aggressive & focussed," @GregRusedski1. Britain's top seed Andy Murray assessed by former U.S. Open finalist Greg Rusedski after his 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0 first-round win over Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

"No sweat! @Gael_Monfils puts on a show and breezes past Brown 6-4, 7-5, 6-0 in 1 hour and 29 mins," - @rolandgarros welcome French hope Gael Monfils into the second round after the 15th seed beat Germany's Dustin Brown.

"Great to see that Nishikori's wrist problems are behind him. He's fully capable of a big run at Roland Garros if he's healthy," @usopen comments on eighth seed Kei Nishikori's chances after the Japanese, who has suffered wrist problems, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 in the first round.

"17-year-old @VondrousovaM earns FIRST Grand Slam win! Tops Hesse 6-1, 6-0 in @RolandGarros First round!" - @WTA after Czech Marketa Vondrousova's impressive 6-1 6-0 win over France's Amandine Hesse in the first round.

"Del Potro has been through so much in the last 5 years. Here's hoping he can now focus solely on playing great tennis like he did today," - @usopen comments on 29th seed Juan Martin del Potro's 6-2 6-1 6-4 win over fellow Argentine Guido Pella after an injury-plagued five-year absence from Roland Garros.

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)