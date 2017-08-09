Is this the best phase Indian fast bowling has ever seen?

​

The year was 2014. The venue Wellington. India were playing New Zealand.

After dismissing the hosts out for 192, the batsman had done their bit by putting up 438 runs to give the bowlers enough time to force a win.

At 93 for 5 in the 41st over, only one result seemed possible.

Until. Until Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling decided it was time to show some pluck.

The duo strangled the visitors for the next 120 overs to ensure they had to continue their wait for an overseas win, along with further plummeting the faith of the average Indian fan on this team.

That frustration carried on for the next two tours that followed, in England and Australia. But something significant happened in the latter.

MS Dhoni decided he had enough of Test cricket and Virat Kohli ushered in a new era.

Six months later, India went to Bangladesh for a one-off Test and once again put up a big score on the board.

All eyes were now on the bowlers and how Kohli would use them.

A couple of days later, the answer arrived and emphatically so as the hosts were bowled out for 256 runs.

Little did we know then, that these were the signs of things to come.

In each of the next eight Test series, India have bowled out the opposition at least once in every completed Test that they have played and have suffered just two losses when they have dismissed them twice.

As a result of that, they have won every series, that they have played, proving the notion many believe that it's the bowlers who win you games, more often than not.

So what has changed?

For starters, the fast bowlers seem to have matured and seem to have a better understanding, a prompt method to get wickets.

Some of the pitches in the home season offered something for all and on such decks, the bowlers were willing to toil away.

Umesh Yadav took 11 wickets and averaged 49 with the ball in the 2014/15 season.

In the 2016/17 season, that wicket column almost doubled and the average reduced by 13 to come down to 36.

In the 3 Tests that he played in the 2014/15 season, Mohammed Shami took 15 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 35

Most of the talk, however, surrounded around Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who made full use of the help on offer.

