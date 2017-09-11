The best left-handed Indian batsmen of all time

​

The right-handers have dominated cricket but the left-handers are the ones who inject beauty in the game.

Left-hand bowlers are known for creating awkward angles and sharp movement. Some of the finest bowlers in cricket have been left-arm bowlers and same is the case in the batting department.

Left-hand batsmen are elegant and have a glorious charm in their batting. The cuts, drives and the pulls look scintillating when played by a left-hander.

In Indian cricket, the left-hand batsmen have contributed immensely since inception and have helped in making the sport popular among the masses. Here, we trace the best left-hand batsmen produced by India.

#10. Vinod Kambli

If talent alone was the criteria for success, then Vinod Kambli would have ended his cricket career as a legendary batsman. But such is the beauty or the complexity of cricket that talent alone never creates legends. Kambli found this the hard way and the left-hand batsman featured in only 17 Tests and 104 ODIs.

The talented left-hand batsman from Mumbai made his mark in cricket at the age of 17, when he scored 349* in an inter-school match and stitched a 664 run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, his school-mate, and international cricket's biggest superstar.

After his heroics at the school level, there was no turning back for Kambli and he soon made it to India's Team team where he scored two double centuries in his first seven Tests.

But a string of low scores pushed him out of the team and his issues such as his indiscipline meant he was never recalled In the national team despite averaging 54.20 and scoring 1084 runs in 21 innings.

#9. Salim Durani

One of India's biggest match-winners, Salim Durani enabled India to win the home Test series against England in 1961/62 and later a Test in West Indies in 1971 with his all-round performances.

His primary role was of a left-arm spinner, but his batting prowess was effective as well. During his era, very few batsmen embraced the approach of aggressive batting, and Durani was one among them. He was especially famous for his six-hitting ability and memories of his dazzling footwork have become a folklore.

His batting average of 25.04 in 50 Test innings doesn't justify his batting talent and his contribution to the Indian team is much more than the 1202 runs he scored in 29 Tests.

