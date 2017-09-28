Bengaluru ODI: Warner smashes ton as Aussies set 335-run target for India

Bengaluru [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Opener David Warner struck a century in his 100th ODI as Australia set a huge 335-run target for India in the fourth and penultimate game of the five-match series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Warner became only the eighth batsman to score a century in his 100th 50-over match as he smashed a 124-run knock, including 12 boundaries and four sixes, off just 119 balls.

The explosive batsman was well supported by his opening partner Aaron Finch as the duo stitched a massive 231-run stand before the latter fell just six runs short of a ton and got dismissed for 94 runs off Umesh Yadav's delivery.

Peter Handscomb also made significant contribution by hammering a 43-run knock off just 30 balls as Australia posted a score of 334-5 in their stipulated 50 overs.

For India, Umesh was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with the figures of four for 71 while Kedar Jadhav also chipped in with a wicket.

Having already clinched the ODI series against the Steve Smith-led side by 3-0, India are aiming for a record ten victories on the trot for the first time in ODIs.

The Virat Kohli-led side are also looking to retain their recently-acquired top spot in the ICC rankings.(ANI)