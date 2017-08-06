Ben Stokes vs Andrew Flintoff: A statistical comparison

​

Ben Stokes has turned out to be a massive impact player in the English setup More

If rarity was a term that was due to be associated with cricket, it would have to be talking about the number of all-rounders that England have produced over a long period of time. The drought of all-rounders from the cricketing giant has been a topic of discussion for many years which looks to have got an answer, for now, in the form of Ben Stokes.

The burly all-rounder from Durham has been a phenomenal influence on the whole team and his skills with the bat and ball have only improved the quality of English cricket. Such has been the influence of his game that he is being compared to Andrew Flintoff, one of the greatest yesteryear all-rounders of England cricket.

Apart from making a name on the international circuit, Stokes has been lauded on numerous occasions by Sir Ian Botham, an achievement that the star all-rounder should be immensely proud of. A big hitter of the cricket ball with an impeccable understanding of the game, Stokes' energy on the field has made him an asset in the cricketing world.

The left-handed batsman has been compared to Flintoff right throughout his career from the very beginning which makes it very interesting to see how the two stalwarts compare from a statistical point of view.

​

Early careers

Flintoff was awarded the 'Wisden Cricketer of the Year' in 2004 More

In the longest format of the game, Flintoff was a constant presence in the England team during his international career, though, he did not have the best of test debuts. Playing his first match against South Africa in 1998, Freddie Flintoff bowled 35 overs for a solitary wicket and hit 17 runs in his first innings.

Just after his debut, Flintoff's performance saw a downfall and he struggled for form until the 2002 series against New Zealand when he scored his maiden century, which could be termed as the 'trigger point' of his career. After the 2003 series against South Africa at home where he stroked his way to a century and three half-centuries, Flintoff was in his roaring best with bat and ball. After consistent performances against South Africa and then West Indies, he was awarded the 'Wisden Cricketer of the Year' in 2004.

Soon enough, Flintoff's value in the team was unmatched. The comparisons between him and Ian Botham started doing the rounds and he made a serious mark on the international circuit.

Read More