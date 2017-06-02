Behind the Scenes: How Himalaya and RCB players came together to create a unique product

More often than not, the first thing we notice when we see a person is their face and we form our first impression of them based on that. Hence, it becomes absolutely crucial to have a face that looks fresh regardless of the surroundings.

Obviously if you are sitting at home then this isn’t much of a task, but what about the active sportsmen.. what about the ones who sweat it out in the heat..? It’s a much harder thing for them to manage!

And this IPL Season RCB provided a perfect solution! They collaborated with Himalaya Men’s to create a facewash for the active sportsman! And, it seems like the Active Men’s Facewash is ideal for people with a sporty lifestyle cause it responds amazingly to the harshness of the daily surrounding! The face wash refreshes the person after a hot and humid day outside.

For the common man in this summer, under scorching heat, coupled with the dust in the air that settles on the sticky sweat on the face, the face wash just removes them all in one splash.

Swearing by the Active Mens Facewash, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, and Mandeep call it the perfect product cause it gets rid of the stickiness, the sweat, the sunscreen and the dirt!

Close your eyes, breathe in and breathe out. Envisage yourself outside, in this heat on dusty roads. You are already sweating, aren’t you? This sudden surge of sweat is worse with a players active lifestyle, and to them, this product is like a breath of fresh air.

It seems like all the inputs of the Royal Challengers have been incorporated in this minty orange facewash, including the RCB Red.. and boy, are they happy about it!?

Mix a reputed cosmetic company and the best players and Voila!! People with an active lifestyle have the facewash of their dreams!