BCCI to repeat the procedure it held last year for selection of head coach

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is replicating the process through which it appointed the current head coach of India Anil Kumble last year.

“The contract of the current Indian coach is coming to an end on June 20th. There would be a vacancy on June 21st and a procedure is being followed. The same process that was adopted last time is being adopted again," acting BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary told India Today.

Interestingly, one among the criteria laid down in the advertisement that is up on the official BCCI website refers to a lopsided preference for an Indian head coach.

It reads, "Communication skills befitting the coach of an international team are mandatory along with the ability to effectively convey the right messages and must demonstrate proficiency in English. It is desirable to communicate in Hindi and other regional languages."

In case you didn’t know...

Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires on June 20th, a couple of days after the ICC Champions Trophy, which is why the richest cricket board in the world is advertising for a head coach again. The ad is up on the website already and closes on May 31st.

The heart of the matter

The language clause given in the advertisement may deter any overseas coach to apply for the position. The ad also mentions that anyone who has been a coach earlier can also apply, and this was a decision made by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators. (CoA)

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee which comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly.

Rumour also has it that some BCCI officials are unhappy with Kumble’s role in negotiating a pay hike for both himself and the players, which is why they want him removed.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if any candidates, who had applied for the post the previous year, will try their luck one more time.

Author’s take

After the progress the team has made over the last year, mounting the ladder to the top of ICC Test rankings, it will be surprising if the BCCI look for anyone beyond Kumble. And that, irrespective of how India fare in the Champions Trophy.