BCCI-PCB to meet in Dubai over India-Pak bilateral series

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Dubai on May 29 to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to play six bilateral series between 2015 to 2023.

In a telephonic conversation to ANI, BCCI acting secretary Amithabh Chaudhry said, "This dialogue between the BCCI and the PCB was signed in 2014. We are going to meet the PCB officials to discuss about the issue."

The MoU was signed in 2014, however strained relationship between the two nations marred the series from taking place.

Chaudhry, along with the members of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), will meet PCB chairman Shahryar Khan in Dubai.

The PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to USD 60 million from the BCCI for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the Government of India. (ANI)