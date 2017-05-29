BCCI, PCB delegations meet in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI): Top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday met in Dubai to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhry, along with the members of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), engaged with PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.

"The delegations of the BCCI and PCB have met in Dubai today and shared their stated positions. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and its outcome will be shared with the members of their respective boards," a BCCI statement said.

Earlier today, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel had asserted that there cannot be a bilateral series between the two nations until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side.

"BCCI should come out with a proposal on Pakistan only after consultations with the government. I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with Pakistan is almost impossible because there cannot be sports relations between the two countries until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side," Goel had said.

"Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," he had added.

Goel, however, added that there was no control of the government on multilateral games.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy encounter to be played at Edgbaston on June 4.

The PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to USD 60 million from the BCCI for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan , four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the Government of India.

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008. (ANI)