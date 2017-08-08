BCCI makes public details of payments made in July 2017

​

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has divulged details of payments made by it (over Rs. 25 lakh) for the month of July 2017. On their website, bcci.tv, the names of all the beneficiaries, as well as their payment amounts, have been furnished in the form of a list.

India’s women’s team members, who reached the finals of the World Cup 2017, along with the supports staff, received a prize money of Rs. 45 lakhs each.

Former Indian team players, who played between 1 to 9 Tests, received a one-time benefit of Rs. 35 lakhs from the board. The list includes players like Robin Singh, Yograj Singh, TA Sekar and Sarandeep Singh.

Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul and Stuart Binny received varying amounts of ICC and BCCI’s Test rankings prize money. Interestingly, Binny, who hasn’t featured for India in the recent past, received the highest amount out of the three, pocketing close to Rs. 55 lakh.

Sharma, along with Binny, Wriddhiman Saha and Varun Aaron, also received long-standing amounts from the 2015-16 season for matches played outside the country.

Anil Kumble, who resigned as Team India coach in July, received his pending payments of Rs. 48.75 lakh each for the month of May and June.

Interestingly, Kumble had demanded that the chief coach get 60% of the captain's estimated earnings in a 19-page proposal to the BCCI that he had drafted last month.

The board paid over Rs. 20 Crore as TDS for June 2017; other hefty payments included Rs. 38 crore to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, most likely to acquire land to construct a revamped National Cricket Academy in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The facility is currently inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city, right next to the main ground.

Rs. 21 crores were provided to New Rising India, owners of the now-defunct Pune IPL franchise as prize money for finishing as one of the finalists. Other payments included stay charges to various hotels across the country, as well as advertising expenses to different media companies.

Sun TV Network, owners of 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, were also paid Rs. 16 crores as prize money for their side finishing in the top-4 in IPL 2017.

Pending transactions from IPL 2017, including the sum of Rs. 1.6 crores to the manufacturers of Spidercam, as well as individual amounts to IPL match referees, were also done in the month.

You can read the full list here.

