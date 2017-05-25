BCCI invites applications for head coach of Team India

The BCCI has invited applications for the post of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The tenure of the current coach, Anil Kumble, ends after the Champions Trophy 2017, slated to be held from June 1 to June 18 in England. Kumble will, however, get a direct entry in the process.

Anil Kumble joined the Indian Team in the capacity of a head coach in June last year. Reports had emerged in March that Kumble would become the Director of the team, with Rahul Dravid likely to be promoted from his current role as the coach of the India A and U-19 team. However, due to the Australia series and the IPL that followed, no decision was made then.

The applications will have to be sent on or before May 31, 2017.



In a press statement by the BCCI, Amitabh Choudhary, Joint Secretary of the BCCI, gave the following requirements for those applying for the job: