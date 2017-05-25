BCCI invites applications for new coach as Kumble's tenure nears end

Mumbai [India], May 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that it would begin the process to invite new applicants for the post of the head coach of the Indians men's cricket team.

Anil Kumble had a successful year-long stint with the Virat Kohli-led team and his tenure will conclude with the ICC Champions Trophy in England, where India will hope to defend the title that they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions trophy. Present Head Coach, Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process," the BCCI statement said.

The Champions Trophy runs from June 1 to 18.

To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee.

The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take the Indian Cricket forward.

Last year, the BCCI had advertised for the head coach's position for the first time. While Ravi Shastri was the top contender for the role, Kumble bagged the job.

In 17 Tests, Kumble saw India win a dozen, drawing four and losing just one against Australia.

India even retained the number one stop in Test ranking under Kumble's term. (ANI)