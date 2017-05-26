BCCI's poor timing of coach-hunting could affect India's on-field performance

What’s the story?

The BCCI has made the hasty and preposterous decision to invite applications for the head coaching job. This news emerges due to the expiration of current coach, Anil Kumble’s contract after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy in England, which India enter as the defending champions.

Kumble was given a one-year contract in 2016 after impressing the board with his presentation or blueprint for the future of Indian cricket, and over that course of time, had done a great job with the Indian team, losing just one test out of 17, with test series wins over West Indies, in the Carribean, Austrailia, England and New Zealand at home, as well as series wins in the shorter formats against New Zealand and England.

One would think that Kumble has done enough to keep his job, yet he has not been granted an extension, though he is an automatic entry in the selection process. When asked about the process and Kumble’s contribution, Virat Kohli in a press conference on Thursday said,

“The process (hiring coach) has been followed every single time, the similar way and for the past so many years, (it) is what I know. Even the last time the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. And the term being one year, obviously, the procedure is being followed in the same manner.”

“When you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team. It’s not from a single source, to say the least. Everyone works hard equally, if not more than the other person,” he added.

Kohli and his side arrived in England and have warm-up matches on the 28th and the 30th of May before participating in the group stage of the Champions Trophy alongside South Africa Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Former Indian bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu felt that the decision was not a fair one and that it would hinder the team environment through the course of the tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

Kumble has taken the initiative of hiking player and staff salary, as well as his own, to the BCCI, and one could only wonder if that has landed him in this sticky situation. Madan Lal went on record to say that Kumble’s timing was not right and he should have taken the issue up with the BCCI at a later time.

Considering the pressure the BCCI is already under, owing to court proceedings, it is not far-fetched that this move would have bothered the board.

The heart of the matter

These reactions are surfacing due to the BCCI’s decision to invite applications before the Champions Trophy, such a move would definitely not do the Indian team any good, as it will put Kumble under immense pressure knowing that his position is under scrutiny, and this may affect the Blue Army’s performances in England and Wales.

While the invitation of job applications at the end of a coach’s tenure in not an uncommon scenario, for a coach who has done as well as Kumble, the BCCI could have, if not granted him an extension, at least waited until after the Champions Trophy was over, to reflect on the team’s performance and decide accordingly.

Rumours emerged last year that Rahul Dravid would take the opening, with Kumble being promoted to director, but they did not materialise. An air of uncertainty now surrounds the dressing room, with many eligible candidates for the job. It is unknown how the players feel about the current situation as they are busy in preparing for the tournament.

What’s next?

Kumble will try to make sure that the team performs well in the tournament, as it may be the difference between him losing and keeping his job as the list of applicants will continue to pile on the BCCI’s desk. There will definitely be questions asked in Board meetings, and especially the media, as to why a coach who has granted India a solid period of success over the past 12 months, is now being placed under the scanner.

Author’s take

BCCI’s decision is sure to affect the Indian dressing room, with the already existent pressure to perform increasing, Kumble will surely feel the heat. After his successful performances over the past 12 months, such a situation will have taken him aback and even if he keeps his job, it’ll bring about a few trust issues between Kumble and the board.

While the selection process is the general response of the BCCI towards the end of an expiring contract, the BCCI should definitely have taken more time before sending out an open invitation.