BCCI announces fixtures for home series against Sri Lanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 03 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of India, 2017.

The hosts will play three Test matches, three One Day International (ODIs) and as many T20Is in November and December 2017.

The complete itinerary is as follows -

Tests:

1st Test: November 16-20, Kolkata

2nd Test: November 24-28, Nagpur

3rd Test: December 2-6, Delhi

ODIs:

1st ODI: December 10, Dharamsala

2nd ODI: December 13, Mohali

3rd ODI: December 17, Visakhapatnam

Twenty20s:

1st T20I: December 20, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 22, Indore

3rd T20I: December 24, Mumbai

Sri Lanka will be playing three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over a period of 37 days on their tour to India. (ANI)