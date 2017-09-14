BBL 2017: Rashid Khan roped in by Adelaide Strikers

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been roped in by Adelaide Strikers for 2017-18 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ecstatic to sign with the strikers, Rashid, who has been in impressive form in T20s this year, said that it is a huge honour to be a part of a great tournament and that he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I am very happy to have signed with the Strikers for the BBL. It is a huge honour to be a part of such a great tournament and even more of an honour to be the first Afghanistan player to participate on the BBL stage. I look forward to linking up with my Strikers team-mates and backroom staff," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

Meanwhile, Strikers coach Jason Gillespie admitted that Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket and, therefore, they are delighted to have him.

"Rashid has set the world alight in T20 cricket with his energy, enthusiasm, and great control for a young guy. He has some great variations, can bowl stump-to-stump and can be very hard to pick. We're delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to play for the Adelaide Strikers," Gillespie said.

The 18-year-old, who ended his first Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year as Sunrisers Hyderabad's second-highest wicket-taker with 17 from 14 matches, joins former South Africa batsman Colin Ingram as the franchise's two overseas signings.

Strikers, who finished at sixth out of eight in the last season, will begin their campaign this year against Sydney Thunder on December 22.(ANI)