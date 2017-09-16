Bayern's Robben scores with right foot, own goal floors Bremen

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Bayern Munich vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 16, 2017 Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery comes on as a substitute to replace Arjen Robben. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben scored a rare right-footed goal in a 4-0 Bundesliga rout of Mainz 05, while a bizarre own goal set Werder Bremen on the way to 2-1 home defeat by Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Chadrac Akolo, who arrived in Switzerland as a refugee from his native Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009, gave VfB Stuttgart a 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg in a game also marked by a video referee controversy.

Bayern bounced back from last week's defeat at Hoffenheim with an easy win over a Mainz side who have three points and already look like relegation candidates.

Thomas Mueller put the Bavarians ahead in the 11th minute with a shot that took a deflection off Robben.

Bayern poured forward and Kingsley Coman contrived to hit the bar from six metres with the goal at his mercy but it was not long before Robben extended Bayern's lead.

The famously one-footed Dutchman was sent clear down the right but, instead of cutting inside onto his left foot in his usual fashion, he placed the ball past Rene Adler with his rarely used right in the 23rd minute.

It was his first right-footed league goal since February 2015.

Robert Lewandowski, on his 100th Bayern appearance, swept home the third from Mueller's cross five minutes after the break and added the fourth with a carefully-placed header in the 77th.

Bayern and Schalke 04 have nine points from three games, one behind Hanover 96 who beat Hamburg SV 2-0 on Friday.

FARCICAL DEFENDING

Lamine Sane gave Bremen a 20th minute lead against Schalke but less than two minutes later was involved in some farcical defending which gifted the visitors their equaliser.

Three Bremen players all tried to clear a looping header towards goal including Sane, who attempted to clear with a bicycle kick and missed, while Milos Veljkovic succeeded in making contact but headed the ball into his own goal.

Leon Goretzka grabbed a late Schalke winner, leaving Bremen second-bottom with one point.

Akolo scored his second goal since joining Stuttgart from Swiss side FC Sion in the close season, firing home the rebound in the 42nd after his first shot was stopped by Koen Casteels.

Casteels was later involved in a controversial incident when his knee smashed into Stuttgart midfielder Christian Gentner's face as he leapt for the ball.

The referee appeared to miss the incident - potentially a penalty for Stuttgart and a red card for Casteels -- while the video assistant did not call for a review.

Gentner was taken off injured, leaving Stuttgart with 10 players as they had already used their three substitutes.

Augsburg's impressive start to the season continued with a 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. They are fifth on seven points.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)