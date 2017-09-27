Bat-size restrictions won't affect my game: David Warner

Bengaluru [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Australian opening batsman David Warner on Wednesday brushed aside the idea that the implementation of International Cricket Council's (ICC) new rule, which puts hard-line size restrictions on bats, will have any impact on his game.

As per the new playing conditions announced by the ICC recently, there will restriction in the size of the edges of the bats as well as their thickness in order to maintain the balance between bat and ball.

The restriction on the length and width of bats remain unchanged but the thickness of the edges can't be more than 40mm and the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most. Umpires will be issued with a new bat gauge, which they can use to check a bat's legality. The new rules will come into effect from September 28.

And the Australian vice-captain is among 10 batsmen worldwide who have had to give their bats a shave as the game seeks to address a perceived disadvantage for bowlers.

"Well my bats have already been changed. I've been using them for the last couple of weeks. In Bangladesh, (I was) getting used to it. It is basically the same bat that I started my career with. So I just basically took it down to my bat maker and said, 'We just got to go back to what we started with'. It didn't really affect me then, so I don't think it'd affect me now," Warner told the reporters.

Speaking on the eve of his side's fourth ODI against India at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the 30-year-old further insisted that the assumption that bigger bats assist in hitting sixes better was misleading.

"Everyone's sort of being misled in a way that they think that the big bats clear the fences easier than what the old bats used to. So, from where I stand on it, basically, we are hitting sixes with the bat five-six years ago and still hitting sixes today. So, in theory, in saying that, your bat's got more moisture than the wood. The bats broke probably a lot more, recently, because there is less moisture in the bat. So, at the end of the day, you just got to, obviously, use what you are given and it's not going to make a difference at all," Warner explained.

Talking about his game, Warner revealed that playing Test cricket has really helped him in nurturing his performance in the 50-over format of the game.

"I think playing Test cricket has allowed me to actually nurture sort of my game in the 50 overs, take a bit more time and you know, try to bat through the middle period as well. Not in such an aggressive manner and just play the game as it is and let it unfold and set a platform for the guys coming in," the Australian opener said.

Australia have already lost the five-match ODI series 0-3 after slumping to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli-led side at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. (ANI)