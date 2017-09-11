Barcelona's Roberto set for return against Juve

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona's Sergi Roberto will be fit to face Juventus in their opening Champions League Group D game on Tuesday after missing the Catalan derby against Espanyol with a knee problem.

The versatile midfielder sat out Barca's 5-0 win against their local rivals on Saturday but trained on Sunday.

"We think Sergi Roberto will be available, he trained well yesterday," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde told a news conference on the eve of the game at the Nou Camp.

However, striker Paco Alcacer missed Monday's session with a stomach bug according to local media reports and is doubtful.

