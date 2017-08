(Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a deal with Guangzhou Evergrande to sign midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros ($47.16 million), the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian will have a release clause of 120 million euros in a reported four-year contract, and will undertake medical tests before being presented on Thursday at the Nou Camp.

($1 = 0.8481 euros)

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)